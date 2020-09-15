Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal's star forward, is set to stay with the club long term. Arsenal announced Aubmeyang had signed a new three-year contract on Tuesday.

Aubameyang, 31, has been a huge part of the Gunners' attack since arriving in London during the 2017-18 season. Aubameyang has scored 22 goals in both of his two full Premier League seasons with Arsenal and has 72 goals in 111 appearances with the Gunners across all competitions.

Aubameyang shared a video with Arsenal supporters on Twitter after inking the deal:

"I dream of being one of them, amongst the best. And staying in the hearts of fans forever. I want to become an Arsenal legend," he said in the video.

Added manager Mikel Arteta: "It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us. He's a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working. He's an important leader for the team and a big part of what we're building. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and leave his mark. He can achieve that here."

Aubameyang has already scored twice for Arsenal in the 2020-21 season. He netted a goal against Liverpool in the Community Shield before scoring again in the Gunners' 3-0 win over Fulham to kick off Premier League play on Saturday.