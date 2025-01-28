lfc-9.jpg
Wednesday brings the end of the Champions League league phase with Matchday 8, which could bring chaos unparalleled in the history of the tournament, maybe even the sport. All 36 teams will be in action as 18 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. Arsenal are in good shape, but don't quite have a spot in the top eight mathematically locked up yet, so here's what they need to happen.

Arsenal

Table position: 3rd
Points: 16
Matchday eight opponent: Girona
What's needed: Can clinch top eight spot with draw

With 16 points secured, the Gunners can secure a place in the top eight without a victory, but at least earning a draw will ensure that they secure a place directly in the last 16. Despite only allowing two goals in UCL play, Arsenal have managed to lose one match and draw another, otherwise they'd also be in the running for the top spot. That won't matter when it's all said and done considering that Mikel Arteta has at least accomplished the goal of leading his team as high as possible up the table even without Bukayo Saka. The knockouts will be where it gets real, but all you've got to do is get there to have a chance.

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29TIMEHOW TO WATCH

UEFA Champions League Today pre-match

2 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Golazo Show

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Aston Villa vs. Celtic

3 p.m.

Paramount+

FC Barcelona vs. Atalanta

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Bayern Munich vs. Slavon Bratislava

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Brest vs. Real Madrid

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Girona vs. Arsenal

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Inter vs. AS Monaco3 p.m.Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Net
Juventus vs. Benfica3 p.m.Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague3 p.m.Paramount+
Manchester City vs. Club Brugge3 p.m.Paramount+
Lille vs. Feyenoord3 p.m.Paramount+
PSV vs. Liverpool 3 p.m.Paramount+
RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid3 p.m.Paramount+
Sporting CP vs. Bologna3 p.m.Paramount+
Stuttgart vs. PSG3 p.m.Paramount+
Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig 3 p.m.Paramount+
Young Boys vs. Crvena Zvezda3 p.m.Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today post-match

5 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

Scoreline

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Champions Club

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Liverpool7700152+1321
2Barcelona76012611+1518
3Arsenal7511142+1216
4Inter751181+716
5Atletico Madrid75021611+515
6AC Milan7502139+415
7Atalanta7421184+1414
8Bayer Leverkusen7412137+613
9Aston Villa741294+513
10AS Monaco74121310+313
11Feyenoord74121715+213
12Lille7412119+213
13Brest7412108+213
14Borussia Dortmund7403191+812
15Bayern Munich74031711+612
16Real Madrid74031712+512
17Juventus733195+412
18Celtic73311110+112
19PSV73311110+112
20Club Brugge732268-211
21Benfica73131412+210
22PSG7313108+210
23Sporting CP73131211+110
24Stuttgart73131213-110
25Manchester City72231513+28
26Dinamo Zagreb 72231018-88
27Shakhtar Donetsk7214713-67
28Bologna712438-55
29Sparta Prague7115719-124
30RB Leipzig 7106814-63
31Girona7106411-73
32Crvena Zvezda71061222-103
33Sturm Graz 7106414-103
34RB Salzburg7106423-193
35Slovan Bratislava7007624-180
36Young Boys7007323-200