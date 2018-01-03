Arsenal vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
It's a London derby as the lone Premier League match on Wednesday
It's a London derby on Wednesday in the Premier League, when Chelsea goes to rival Arsenal with quite a bit on the line as these two look to climb the table.
Here's how you can watch the match, what to know and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (Sky Sports Premier League in UK
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
Arsenal (5th, 38 points): The Gunners are six points back of fourth place, which means if they don't find some consistency soon, they could see themselves 10 points or so out of a Champions League spot. A draw would be OK here, but they are hoping for more.
Chelsea (3rd, 45 points): The Blues are sitting pretty when it comes to Champions League qualification, currently seven points clear of fifth place. But in a rivalry like this, Antonioe Conte wants nothing more than a convincing victory on the road.
Gunners leaving?
We took a look at players who could be on the move this transfer window, and Arsenal's best two players are on it.
Prediction
Arsenal's fantastic attacking trio gets going late in the first half, the Chelsea does enough in the end to earn a valuable draw. Arsenal 1, Chelsea 1.
