Arsenal eliminated in Europa League semis to Atletico Madrid, Champions League hopes gone

Atletico Madrid is through to the Europa League final, and Arsenal's hopes of winning the cup in order to clinch a Champions League spot next season have vanished. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Emirates a week ago, it was a Diego Costa goal late in the first half that sent the Spanish team through with a 1-0 victory. Atletico will take on Marseille in the final after the French club scored an extra-time goal at Red Bull Salzburg to go through 3-2 on aggregate.

In a match that saw both teams with plenty of opportunities to score, Costa took his great chance off a fine ball from Antoine Griezmann just before the break. Here's the winner:

Diego Costa gets a BIG goal for Atletico!



Don't worry Arsenal fans, you still just need 1 goal to send this to extra time. pic.twitter.com/cbQYRHLZN2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 3, 2018

A deserved win for Diego Simeone's team, as the manager watched the match from the stands due to suspension. But for Arsenal, it's a defeat that really hurts, ending their goal of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

It will be a new era at Arsenal next season with Arsene Wenger stepping down, and the team is currently on track to qualify for next season's Europa League.

