While Arsenal struggled to defeat Leicester City in Premier League play, winning 2-0 away at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, a standout was super sub midfielder Mikel Merino. With injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners didn't have many attackers to get past the Foxes which led to Mikel Arteta needing to get creative. Coming in off the bench, Merino played as a makeshift center forward scoring goals in the 81st and 87th minute to give Arsenal their eventual advantage in the match.

Following the match, Merino said that the goals meant a bit more as well because they were dedicated to his wife. But the reason why is interesting -- he forgot to get her a Valentine's Day present. Three points and a brace are still something, but hopefully it also comes with dinner for the extra motivation.

"I think it's a good day to score because I forgot to give my wife some [gifts] for Valentine's Day," Merino said following the match to TNT Sports. "So, this goes to her. I think she will appreciate this more than a rose or some chocolate."

They were some good goals as well with him scoring a header and a poacher's finish despite it being an unfamiliar position for him. While he's probably hoping that he isn't needed as a striker in the future, it's important to have positional versatility as Arsenal looks to push Liverpool for the Premier League title. Next up for the Gunners is a match against West Ham United in the Premier League on Feb. 22.