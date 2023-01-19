Arsenal is investigating two "disturbing incidents" involving anti-semitism that happened over the weekend, the organization said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The first incident happened at the North London Derby on Sunday, when Arsenal took a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. As stated by the press release, an Arsenal supporter overheard "grossly offensive anti-Semitic statements" that were made by another Arsenal fan. That same day, there was a separate incident at The Cally Pub in Islington that involved other anti-Semitic chants.

"We recognise the impact this behaviour has on our many Jewish supporters and others and condemn the use of language of this nature, which has no place in our game or society," read a statement by the club.

Arsenal said they want their club to be "a safe and welcoming environment for everyone" and that discriminatory abuse is not welcomed.

"We will not stand for this kind of behaviour and will take strong action against any supporters who we establish are responsible for such acts," read the statement. "Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings."

The club asked their supporters to report any incidents involving discriminatory behavior to the police, and reminded them that they also have resources inside the stadium on game days such as letting a steward a know about the behavior or using the "See Something, Say Something" texting service.

Sunday saw a lot of drama unfold, as there was also an incident in which a Tottenham fan kicked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in back when he went to get his water bottle after the final whistle.