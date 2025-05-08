Paris Saint-Germain have come a long way since Qatar Sports Investments took over in 2011. At that time, they hadn't won League 1 since the 1993-94 season and hadn't had an appearance in a European final since the Intertoto Cup, which they won in 2001-02. Now, they've booked their place in the Champions League final, where they'll face Inter on May 31 after winning the league for the eighth time in the last 10 seasons. With the potential of a treble season loading as well, all has been done without club-record goal scorer Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid in the summer.

A season that was supposed to be a rebuilding one has ended up producing one of the best PSG teams in recent history and could be the one to push them to the next level by bringing the first Champions League title in club history. It would not only be an accomplishment for PSG but one for French soccer as well. There hasn't been a French UCL winner since Marseille in 1993, and this drought is something that PSG can bring an end to.

It's a moment for reflection, and former French international and current CBS Sports analyst Thierry Henry had nothing but praise for Paris Saint-Germain's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

"Being French, I know the pressure that you came under, and you know this town is not a nice one when things aren't going well, and I have to say that you always conducted yourself really well, you listened to what was missing," Henry said. "We talked about it, and that the team at the time had to go young.

"When you went to get Luis Enrique, I said to you, 'You got a proper coach, he doesn't mess around, you will see,' but I wanted to say, thank you, because you changed the way people see Paris Saint-Germain. When I was growing up, it wasn't the case, you changed everything, the community, people can go and watch the games, which wasn't always the case, so hopefully you can make the next step and bring another star. I know it's my team you knocked out, but I want Paris Saint-Germain to win it because it will seal what you've done and the way you've done it, and you put Paris back on the map."

