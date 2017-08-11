Premier League kicks off with seven goals in a wild comeback Arsenal victory

The Premier League is back, and it's back with a bang. The 2017-18 season kicked off on Friday at the Emirates, as Arsenal came from behind for a wild, memorizing 4-3 victory over Leicester City.

Two goals in the opening four minutes foreshadowed what would be a back-and-forth, frantic match, and every fan who watched was treated to something special.

New signing Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal the lead with a debut goal just two minutes in just before Shinji Okazaki drew level just moments later.

Here's Lacazette's goal for the 1-0 lead:

But that lead was short-lived thanks to Okazaki:

After Okazaki's goal, Jamie Vardy scored just before the hour mark to put the Foxes up 2-1 and silence the Emirates:

Jamie Vardy gets on the score sheet in #ARSLEI!



Watch on NBCSN or stream here: https://t.co/fF1y24ZUx2 pic.twitter.com/s7BZsMs63a — NBCSN (@NBCSN) August 11, 2017

Danny Welbeck was able to score late in the first-half to draw level at 2-2 at the break, but the action was far from done. This one was back and forth like a classic title fight.

Vardy scored just before the hour mark to make it 3-2, Aaron Ramsey rallied Arsenal with a goal seven minutes at time to make it 3-3. Then the knockout punch, via Olivier Giroud. The French forward scored a sublime header in the 85th minute to seal the win.

What a result. And well deserved. As "Arsene" chants rung around the stadium, nerves began to grow, the Gunners showed they have the high power attack to come back and get the season off on the right foot.

Remember that boring 2016-17 Premier League season that Chelsea won easily? Yeah, this has already been better,

This match is more exciting than the entire 2016-17 Premier League season. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) August 11, 2017

Relive the match with our Live blog updates: