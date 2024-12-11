Fulham winger Reiss Nelson is facing an extended spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Nelson could be out for up to 12 weeks with the issue and is facing a recovery timescale that at the very least would sideline him for much of a hectic festive period.

Arsenal loanee Nelson had just begun to establish himself in Marco Silva's starting XI before limping out of Thursday's 3-1 win over Brighton, a match which had been his fifth start in a row. Scans revealed that the 25 year old's injury was more significant than first feared, and even more optimistic scenarios for his recovery would now place the winger's recovery well into the new year.

Even with a hectic fixture list, Marco Silva might well feel he can cope without Nelson if no more injuries hit his frontline. Adama Traore, Alex Iwobi and even Harry Wilson have logged Premier League minutes on the left flank this season. Emile Smith Rowe could be an option even though he has largely been deployed in more central areas, while Nelson's minutes could also be reassigned to Ryan Sessegnon, yet to play significant minutes since returning to his boyhood team.

The injury will be more of a blow to Nelson, who had begun to get his career back on track at Craven Cottage after struggling for game time in recent years. Indeed the 488 minutes he had got in a Fulham shirt were already more than he had played in the past three Premier League seasons combined. Across all competitions Nelson had registered two goals and an assist and had been relishing life in a side who have performed above expectations in the Premier League this season, where they sit 10th in the table but only four points off the top four.

Asked last month what he has most enjoyed about his loan spell, Nelson said: "I would say the playing style. Of course, Marco is a great coach and likes to play a lot of attacking football.

"Having players like Jedi [USMNT international Antonee Robinson] going on the overlap allows me bring out the best attributes of my game. I feel like it's bringing out all the good things that I need to do on the pitch. It's helped me so much, and it's good for my development."