Hey there! The UEFA Champions League has already delivered on the drama this week and the hope is that another batch of entertaining matches awaits. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest as the Champions League's semifinal bracket begins to take shape.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, April 16

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇪🇺 UCL: Inter vs. Bayern, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 Open Cup: Sacramento Republic vs. El Farolito, 10 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Thursday, April 17

🇪🇺 UECL: Jagiellonia Białystok vs. Real Betis, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEL: Manchester United vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEL: Frankfurt vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line

❓ Comeback watch in the Champions League

Getty Images

Comebacks are the theme of this week's Champions League action after all four first leg matches ended with a winner and even though Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa could not manage it on Tuesday against Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will attempt to change course on Wednesday.

The most intriguing game of the week takes place at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu, where reigning champions Real Madrid are tasked with overcoming the surprise 3-0 deficit they acquired at Arsenal. Carlo Ancelotti's side are known as the comeback kings and there's a reasonable argument to be made that if anyone can pull this off, it's them. Wednesday's game, though, will offer a real test of that label and there's an equally compelling case to be made that the task is too tall, especially against an Arsenal team who are targeting their first Champions League semifinal in nearly two decades. This competition is their last chance to lift silverware this season and though the risk of going another season without winning a trophy is real, it does not mean the Gunners do not have what it takes to advance. James Benge makes the case for Arsenal based on last week's defense outing alone.

Benge: "Starting with the most obvious part of the task, did this really look like a team capable of scoring three times at the Emirates Stadium? Nine shots for half an expected goal (xG) would suggest otherwise. Mistakes from Jakub Kiwior and Bukayo Saka handed the visitors threatening moments early on. A moment of exceptional quality down the left by Jude Bellingham handed Kylian Mbappe his best chance of the night, bent too close to David Raya. Once Arsenal cut out the sloppiness of the first half hour, Madrid found themselves driving into a William Saliba-shaped brick wall."

Meanwhile in Milan, Bayern Munich have a simpler comeback to mount after losing 2-1 to Inter last week. That does not necessarily mean a straightforward outing is on the horizon in Italy, especially with injuries to several key players like Manuel Neuer and Alphonso Davies. As Francesco Porzio writes, though, Bayern may be able to take advantage of some of Inter's weaknesses, particularly in defense.

Porzio: "The team coached by Simone Inzaghi has recently been showing some defensive issues. Not for the goals conceded but they only ended two games in the last 10 played with a clean sheet, despite the fact Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer is currently leading around Europe for games with most clean sheets between the league and the European tournaments (20 in 41 games). Inter have a strong defense, especially outside their domestic league, but they are showing some flaws over the past two months, something that a striker like Harry Kane and a team like Bayern Munich can see as an opportunity ahead of the second leg. However, Bayern and Kane, in particular, can't really miss the chances as he did back in Munich."

Sponsored by Paramount+



Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇪🇺 Barcelona, PSG survive dramatic second legs

Getty Images

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain booked their spots in the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday, living up to the billing as the favorites to do so after sizable first leg advantages but not without facing some complications along the way.

PSG carried a 3-1 lead over Aston Villa from the first leg but a back-and-forth game that ended with a 3-2 win for Villa almost threw a wrench in their plans. Gianluigi Donnarumma made five important saves as Villa nearly mounted an impressive comeback, nearly going toe-to-toe with one of Europe's most impressive sides. PSG were able to advance, though, because of Luis Enrique's complex tactical set-up that leaves them with several options near goal – and makes them a nightmare to defend. Thierry Henry looks at Nuno Mendes' goal as an example of that system, which includes wingbacks to cut inside on the regular and later outnumber the opponents as they settle into a defensive shape.

Henry: "[Right wingback Achraf Hakimi] was allowed to be here because Fabian Ruiz was playing as a left back. This is why it's hard to play against Paris Saint-Germain. … [They have] wingers high and wide [and] your two wingbacks, from building, are inside. [Ousmane Dembele] will make a run and [Nuno Mendes] will finish, like any good No. 9, with his left foot."

They await the winner of Real Madrid's clash with Arsenal, while Barcelona will take on either Inter or Bayern Munich after advancing 5-3 on aggregate against Borussia Dortmund. Barcelona's 4-0 win last week proved crucial as Dortmund managed a 3-1 win at home on Tuesday, handing the visitors their first defeat of 2025. The defensive sloppiness of Hansi Flick's side is not necessarily a new development, though it is usually masked by an ability to outscore the opposition handily. That was not the case on Tuesday – and arguably did not need to be thanks to the lopsided advantage from the first leg – but it might raise new questions about Barcelona's ability to go all the way. The next few weeks will be fairly revealing as they approach the end of the season, especially so with the treble still in play in the midst of an impressive season.

🔗 Top Stories

🔴 Arsenal's chances: Here's more on Arsenal's hopes of advancing to the Champions League semifinals – and thoughts on whether or not they can go all the way.

🇪🇺 UCL comebacks: Since comebacks are top of mind in the Champions League this week, here's a look at the biggest turnarounds in the competition's history.

🇺🇸 NWSL's best: Youngsters like Lily Reale and Trinity Armstrong cracked the NWSL's team of the week, while Angel City FC made some real movement in this week's batch of power rankings.

🏆 Open Cup latest: Here's what you need to know about the U.S. Open Cup's third round as lower league sides take center stage and aim to be this year's Cinderella stories.

🎵 Anthem confusion: Ahead of a dramatic game in Birmingham, the powers-that-be at Villa Park accidentally played the UEFA Europa League anthem instead of the Champions League theme.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

UEFA Europa League quarterfinals: Manchester United vs. Lyon, Thursday, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Bruno Fernandes to score (+175) – One could make the argument that Manchester United's entire season hinges on this particular game. If they find a way to break the deadlock after last week's first leg ended 2-2, and the Red Devils are three games away from winning a trophy. If they can't, the miserable feelings of this season will hit another level. One of the lessons of this season – and the last one – is that United are not stacked with reliable goalscorers but in a moment like this one, Bruno Fernandes is as consistent as it gets. If Ruben Amorim's side leave their mark in tomorrow's game, expect Fernandes to lead the way.

💰 – One could make the argument that Manchester United's entire season hinges on this particular game. If they find a way to break the deadlock after last week's first leg ended 2-2, and the Red Devils are three games away from winning a trophy. If they can't, the miserable feelings of this season will hit another level. One of the lessons of this season – and the last one – is that United are not stacked with reliable goalscorers but in a moment like this one, Bruno Fernandes is as consistent as it gets. If Ruben Amorim's side leave their mark in tomorrow's game, expect Fernandes to lead the way. UEFA Europa League quarterfinals: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Thursday, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Brennan Johnson to score (+310) – Tottenham Hotspur are in the same boat as United and have a make-or-break match in Germany after last week's 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt at home. Spurs are not exactly on a cold run in terms of goals but their inconsistent season means goals have come from different people at different times and that they have a surprise leading goalscorer this season – Brennan Johnson. The Wales international has 16 goals across all competitions this season and could have a key role to play with a spot in the semifinals on the line, especially since he has a demonstrated ability to score on days he starts and off the bench.

For more picks, predictions, expert tips and the latest betting news, don't miss out on CBSSports.com's betting home page.

📺 What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network



Paramount+

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Tuesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls un the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.