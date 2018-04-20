Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to step down at season's end after historic 22-year run

After 22 years, Arsenal's Arsene Wenger will leave the club. Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, the man who led the Gunners to three Premier League titles, seven FA Cup crowns and its first ever appearance in a Champions League final, is saying good bye.

The 68-year-old manager it stepping down from his role at season's end, the club announced on Friday:



"After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.



"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.



"I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.



"I want to thank the staff, the players, the directors and the fans who make this club so special.



"I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.



"To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.



"My love and support for ever."



Wenger joined the Gunners from the Japanese league in 1996 and took the Gunners through their modern golden age with 10 major trophies, including three FA Cups since 2013-14. He'll be most remembered for coaching the 2003-04 team, known as "The Invincibles." That squad, loaded with players like Thierry Henry, Patrick Viera, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg, finished the season undefeated in the Premier League, winning 26 matches and drawing 12. The team allowed just 26 goals in those matches, with the defensive pairing of Sol Campbell and Kolo Toure dominating week in and week out.

It was one of the best and most entertaining teams world soccer has seen in recent memory and the only Premier League team to finish a season undefeated.