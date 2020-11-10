Beloved Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus made his triumphant return to the pitch on Tuesday for the first time since the role was axed in coronavirus-related cost-cutting measures within the club. This comes about a month after Gunners outcast Mesut Ozil offered to pay the salary of the man in the mascot, Jerry Quy, for the remainder of the season.

Quy, who has worked as the club mascot since 1993, was one of 55 roles that Arsenal considered redundant and temporarily cut so that the world famous club could save some money. The timing of these cuts coincided with the announcement of winger Willian joining the club with a wage of £220,000-per-week, creating a bit of a PR disaster for Arsenal that went beyond getting rid of a beloved mascot.

When news of the mascot getting cut broke, Ozil swooped in and offered to repay the club for Gunnersaurus's wages. Unsurprisingly, he was just as pleased to see the green dinosaur return to the pitch as everyone else was.

Perhaps the return of this mascot could help rejuvenate a struggling Arsenal side that has scored just nine goals in eight league games this season, and is coming off a rough 3-0 loss at home to Aston Villa.