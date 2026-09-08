Few departures from Italian shores have prompted quite the doom-mongering over the state of the league that the sale of a Bologna center back to a Premier League giant did in the summer of 2024. "A disaster" for Serie A was the most notable response and from an august figure in Walter Sabatini, a director of football at, among other clubs, Lazio, Roma, Inter and Bologna.

A little over two years later you can see why Sabatini was so perturbed by Riccardo Calafiori's move to Arsenal. Serie A's loss has been the Premier League's gain, and Calafiori is returning to his homeland as "the best left-back in the league by far," according to Jamie Carragher. There might be one thing to quibble with regarding that label, however. Boxing the 24-year-old to terms as orthodox as "left back" does little to reflect the breadth of his talents.

Playing in Italy as an Arsenal player for the first time since a draw at Atalanta early in his first season, Calafiori has taken the long-building trend for inverting full backs beyond what might have seemed its logical conclusion. This is not a left back stepping into midfield so that another player can bomb on, but a full back bypassing midfield, free to roam as a number 10 might.

Two assists in his first two games suggested that few teams had answers for what to do when Christos Tzolis holds width and Calafiori attacks the half space. Chelsea's challenges in quelling the Arsenal threat from full back was a sign that the cure can sometimes be as painful as the disease. From the outset, Xabi Alonso lined his side up in more of a back four without possession than the five they were expected to use, but it soon became apparent that that was because Pedro Neto had been assigned a man-marking role on Calafiori. When the Italian moved into midfield, Neto followed him, the Blues' back five settled only when the Arsenal left back bombed on.

How to watch Napoli vs. Arsenal, odds

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Napoli +360; Draw +250; Arsenal -133

From a distance, it looked a trying experience. Whenever Arsenal had the ball, Neto was furtively looking left and right, his opponent bobbing in and out of his eyeline. The effort was not wanting. It was just a task for a more seasoned defender.

Particularly, that was, when Calafiori took it on himself to roam further and wider. What was Neto to do when his man started popping up in the middle third of the pitch and even on the right flank? Follow him all that way and the defensive structure breaks apart. There was more than one occasion where Neto could be seen signalling Cole Palmer to take his assignment. As the first half wore on, zones of responsibility grew increasingly unclear. In the first 45 minutes Calafiori touched the ball 23 times and received pressure on 22 occasions. In the 22 minutes of the second half, he played nearly half of his eight touches went unpressured.

The natural end point of Calafiori's threat came with Arsenal's winner. Receiving the ball in midfield, he has enough space from his nominal defender Neto to pick a pass out wide to Tzolis. He continues his run, but Neto feels obliged to support Josh Acheampong, who has been having a hellish time with the Arsenal winger. Calafiori drives towards the box, but on reaching it pulls wider, creating even more space for the fizzed pass that Kai Havertz dummies to a waiting Martin Odegaard. Chelsea's entire back five had been smashed open by the purposeful running of Arsenal's left back.

Every season seems to bring new growth from Calafiori. Last season looked like the year he went shot mad, the 1.5 he averaged per 90 minutes of league and Champions League football placing him in the 97th percentile of fullbacks and wingbacks across Europe's top five leagues. Now he seems to be attacking the byline with greater frequency, creating better shots for others as well as maneuvring himself into positions to pull the trigger.

"He has unique qualities to occupy spaces and to create things that, probably, the qualities of the other fullbacks are different," Mikel Arteta said of his fullback earlier this year.

How many of those might have been displayed to their fullest in Serie A? The opportunity was there for him with Juventus and Wednesday's opponents Napoli in the mix before Calafiori opted for Arsenal, swung by a pitch from Arteta that encompassed everything from data to pictures of his family. Doubtless some of the qualities he expressed at Arsenal would be apparent in his homeland, as they were at Bologna, where he was the leading assist provider from center back in Europe's top five leagues.

With the right coach -- i.e. not Napoli's sufferball enthusiast Massimiliano Allegri, who was linked with a move for him this summer -- it is easy to imagine Calafiori developing along a similar path to Alessandro Bastoni, starting out on the left three but with licence to drive forward from those spots into midfield. More structured, less chaotic: something of an approximation for the differences between Serie A and the Premier League.

Perhaps, though, we would have seen more of him if Arteta had not taken the shackles off. According to Gradient Sports' tracking data, in his final season with Bologna, Calafiori covered an average of 9.38 kilometres per 90, 540 metres at high speeds and 180 at a sprint. With Arsenal in 2025-26, he was clearing 10 kilometres per 90, 740 metres at high speeds, 220 meters at a sprint. He also played more than 600 fewer minutes than he had in Serie A.

The athletic demands of the Premier League look to have challenged Calafiori, who as a 16-year-old, suffered a knee injury so severe that it didn't just threaten his football career but his ability to walk. Since he moved to England, Arsenal have made three trips to Italy. Injury has kept him from travelling for the most recent two. After a free summer while so many others slogged their way through the World Cup, Calafiori looks fitter and fresher than most.

Past experience suggests that may not last the season. Still, however often Calafiori is on the pitch, he is proving himself to be one of the most electrifying talents in the Premier League, whose gain is very much Serie A's loss.

Napoli vs. Arsenal projected lineups

Napoli: Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Rafa Marin, Leonardo Spinazzola; Antoinio Vergara, Stanislav Lobotka, Kevin De Bruyne; David Neres, Rasmus Hojlund, Alisson Santos

Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori; Bruno Guimaraes, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Christos Tzolis; Kai Havertz

Napoli vs. Arsenal prediction

The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is unlikely to give Arsenal a warm welcome, while the travel chaos at UK airports that delayed their flight out might also discombobulate the Gunners. The environment should serve as something of an equalizer, but when the talent imbalance really is rather sharp. Arteta could rotate his squad quite significantly without seriously damaging his ability to win, while Napoli will surely feel the absence of Scott McTominay. PICK: Napoli 0, Arsenal 1