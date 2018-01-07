Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online

Arsenal takes a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup, as the Gunners look to continue on, having done so in the Europa League and the League Cup so far this season. The Gunners are fielding a reserve squad for this one, giving the hosts a chance to pull the upset.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

TV: FS1 (BT Sports Live in UK)

Stream: Fox Sports Go

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Nottingham gives Arsenal a game, but in the end it's Danny Welbeck that gets the Gunners through with a late goal. Arsenal 2, Nottingham 1.