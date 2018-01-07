Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online
The Gunners are expected to win this one with little trouble
Arsenal takes a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup, as the Gunners look to continue on, having done so in the Europa League and the League Cup so far this season. The Gunners are fielding a reserve squad for this one, giving the hosts a chance to pull the upset.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: FS1 (BT Sports Live in UK)
Stream: Fox Sports Go
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Nottingham gives Arsenal a game, but in the end it's Danny Welbeck that gets the Gunners through with a late goal. Arsenal 2, Nottingham 1.
