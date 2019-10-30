Arsenal offering 'devastated' Granit Xhaka counseling to deal with fan backlash

It's rather obvious that Granit Xhaka isn't feeling great about his situation with Arsenal right now and the club is reportedly taking strides to help him.

Xhaka has been offered counseling from Arsenal in order to help him deal with some of the backlash he's receiving from the club's supporters, BBC reports. That backlash came to a boiling point over the weekend when Xhaka was booed off the pitch by the Arsenal crowd as he was subbed out of the match during the second half.

After relinquishing an early two-goal lead against Crystal Palace, Arsenal took Xhaka out of the game and the crowd laid into the captain without much mercy. The 27-year-old defender didn't exactly respond well to the jeers either, as he removed the captain's armband and threw it to the ground before defiantly cursing at the crowd and gesturing to suggest that he couldn't hear them. He then removed his jersey and headed straight down the tunnel.

Auba picked the armband from the GROUND. #xhaka walking sluggishly when your team is chasing after goal. Barely shaked @UnaiEmery_. Threw shirt to the ground, walked straight into the tunnel. Shambolic. #afc pic.twitter.com/NPp0i3x8y2 — Harrison Ifeanyichukwu (@Harrisonifeany3) October 27, 2019

According to Arsenal manager Unai Emery (via NBC Sports), Xhaka was "devastated" by the incident and feels that "supporters don't like him." But the club is apparently rallying around Xhaka and offering him plenty of internal support in wake of this weekend's debacle. In addition to the offered counseling, several teammates have made a point to visit Xhaka at his home in an effort to help him bounce back.

It was only about a month ago that Xhaka was announced as Arsenal's permanent captain -- a decision voted on by players but one that left many fans miffed. He has frequently struggled since joining the club in 2017 and has become somewhat of a scapegoat for the team's defensive deficiencies. That was certainly apparent at the Emirates on Sunday.

It has yet to be decided, or at least publicly announced, whether Xhaka will lose the captaincy following his response to the weekend's incident, but it seems clear that the team is still behind him even if the fanbase is not.