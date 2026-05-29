Arsenal vs. PSG picks, odds, predictions: 2026 UEFA Champions League final props, best bets from proven expert

Paris Saint-Germain will look to win their second consecutive UEFA Champions League title when they battle Arsenal in the championship match Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. PSG won last year's title in convincing fashion with a 5-0 win over Inter Milan. Arsenal won the English Premier League title this season, finishing seven points clear of Manchester City on the table. PSG won French Ligue 1 by six points over Lens.

Kickoff for the Champions League 2026 final is set for noon ET on Saturday at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Paris Saint-Germain are +130 favorites (wager $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line in the latest PSG vs. Arsenal odds, while the Gunners are +220 (wager $100 to win $220). A draw is priced at +235, and the total for match goals is 2.5. Before you lock in your Arsenal vs. PSG picks or UEFA Champions League Final predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

The Champions League final can be seen on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

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Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot on his Champions League picks, going 31-13-2 (+1212) over his last 46 UCL picks. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down PSG vs. Arsenal from every angle and has locked in his prop bet picks and UEFA Champions League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. PSG:

PSG vs. Arsenal 90-minute money line PSG +130, Arsenal +220, Draw +235 PSG vs. Arsenal over/under 2.5 goals PSG vs. Arsenal spread PSG -0.5 (+115) PSG vs. Arsenal picks See picks at SportsLine PSG vs. Arsenal streaming Paramount+

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Champions League Best Bets

PSG have dominated Ligue 1 in France for over a decade, winning titles in five straight seasons and in 12 of the past 14 years. In the two years they failed to win the title, PSG placed second. Bradley Barcola is the team's leading scorer, posting 11 goals and one assist in 29 games played. In 21 starts, he has registered 67 shots, including 31 on target.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are led in scoring by Viktor Gyökeres. In 36 matches, including 26 starts, he scored 14 goals and added one assist. He took 55 shots, including 22 on net. In a 3-0 win over Fulham on May 2, he took four shots on target and scored two goals while also adding an assist. Now you need to see what Eimer has to say about the matchup.

One thing we can tell you is that Eimer is backing PSG to score in the first half.

"I remember during the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League final when PSG took on Inter Milan," Eimer told SportsLine. "Inter Milan was an incredibly defensive side, similar to Arsenal, and the general consensus was it would be a low scoring and cagey matchup. PSG ended up rolling over them scoring five goals and never slowing down. We have a similar situation where people are saying the same thing. PSG showed in both legs against Bayern Munich they can switch things up if needed, but ultimately this is an incredibly talented attacking squad, and I think we see them open this match up early with the potential same starting three up front that ran over Inter last season." See what Eimer has to say here.

How to make Arsenal vs. PSG picks

Eimer has broken down PSG vs. Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League Final from every possible angle and has locked in a four confident prop bets, including three that return plus money. He's sharing his UCL Final picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Arsenal vs. PSG in the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Arsenal vs. PSG have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who is 31-13-2 (+1212) over his last 46 Champions League picks, and find out, and stream the game on Paramount+.