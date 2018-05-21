Arsenal reportedly will announce Unai Emery as their next manager to replace Arsene Wenger and it's a puzzling move

It didn't take long for Arsenal to find its replacement for Arsene Wenger. According to BBC Sport's David Ornestein, the Gunners will hire 46-year-old manager Unai Emery, most recently at Paris Saint-Germain.

BREAKING: Arsenal to appoint Unai Emery as new manager. Thorough process produced 46yo Spaniard as unanimous choice. Available after leaving #PSG (1 Lg1 title, 4 cups), previously Sevilla (3 EL wins), not fluent English. Announcement + press conference likely later this week #AFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) May 21, 2018

The report says he'll be announced and introduced likely later this week. And in the end, it's a puzzling move for the Gunners.

Not only does he Emery speak fluent English, as Ornstein points out, but he's long been looked at as a manager who can't win the biggest of games -- which has been a knock for Arsenal in recent years. It happened at Valencia, at Sevilla and at Paris Saint-Germain for Emery.

Sure, there are his three consecutive Europa League trophies with Sevilla which was a fine accomplishment, but at PSG with one of the world's most talented rosters, he couldn't get deep in the Champions League. He led the team to that disaster performance at Barcelona, a 6-1 defeat to see them crash out in 2016-17 after winning 4-0 in the first leg, and this past season the team lost to Real Madrid in the round of 16 when it was seen as potentially the favorite.

He's always been a coach who has done well at handling lower-profile players, but at PSG even after signing Neymar, his team failed to live up to the hype. The expectations at Arsenal will be similar -- win early and win consistently. He'll be demanding of specific players and will likely want to bring over some guys from Spain and France, but he surely won't get nearly as much time as Wenger did unless he delivers immediately.

Emery is a good manager, but the Arsenal job feels like one that is too big for him, similar to what the PSG job turned out to be.



