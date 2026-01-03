Inevitable -- that's how Arsenal are feeling about winning any game and their Premier League pursuit as they came from behind to defeat Bournemouth 3-2 away on Saturday to go six points clear. It only took 10 minutes for Andoni Iraola's Cherries to go ahead in the match, but keeping the lead has been where Bournemouth's issues have come in. It only took six minutes for the Gunners to level the match with yet another goal from a set piece via Gabriel.

It was Arsenal's 12th goal via a set piece, joint top of the league with Leeds United. Even with the league's growing emphasis on set pieces, no one has been able to keep up with the Gunners, as 30 percent of their goals have come from set pieces. But that wasn't all that Arsenal would need to dig out the win.

Declan Rice's return from a knee injury went a long way as the English midfielder produced a brace. It was a lovely first-time finish from outside the box to put Arsenal ahead for good in the 54th minute of play, and he almost replicated it for his second in the 70th minute. The cutbacks from attackers knowing that someone would be in the box show how orchestrated Arsenal have become under Mikel Arteta.

This team have grown together, and they're looking to accomplish something that hasn't happened since 2004 and lead Arsenal to a Premier League title. Even when they aren't at their best, they've been able to do enough to stay ahead of the opposition, as even that third goal proved to be important when Eli Junior Kroupi pulled a goal back for the Cherries. It was far from a vintage performance with Bouremouth producing an xG of 1.34 to Arsenal's 1.17, but the difference was in the finishing.

To win the title, these are exactly the kind of matches that Arsenal need to find a way to get points from and behind Rice's leadership, they're more than on the right track. Arsenal are in full control of their destiny, even if they drop points facing Manchester City when the two meet in April.

Now past the midway point of the season, there's still plenty that needs to happen for the Gunners to break their curse of finishing as runners-up in the league, which ahs happened now in three consecutive seasons, but they're on the right track. The matches won't be slowing down anytime soon, with Arsenal hosting Liverpool on Thursday in what will be yet another test for Arteta's men.