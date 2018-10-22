Arsenal score: Mesut Ozil and Aubameyang produce one of the best team goals you'll see all season

Arsenal has produced some of the greatest goals over the years, many of which were scored by the likes of Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp. Both were so good at producing magic on their own. But truthfully, there is nothing like a stellar team goal, and that's just what Arsenal pulled off on Monday against Leicester City. In a 3-1 win, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the final goal with Mesut Ozil creating wonders in the run of play. He pulled off a skill flick, a dummy and an assist all on the same goal in what was one of the most delightful team goals of 2018.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets another goal and @Arsenal are flying! pic.twitter.com/U9VY80Ypb5 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 22, 2018

My reaction?

It's just so, so good. Just like Arsenal lately. The team has won 10 in a row and have found some surprising, outstanding form under Unai Emery. Don't look now, but with how this team is playing, the Gunners are Premier League contenders.