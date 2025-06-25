Arsenal are bidding to leapfrog Tottenham in the race for Christian Norgaard and are understood to have submitted a bid worth up to $12.8 million for the Brentford midfielder.

Norgaard, 31, has emerged as a serious option for Arsenal amid an impasse in negotiations over Thomas Partey's future. The Ghanaian international is out of contract in less than a week's time and is yet to reach an agreement over an extension at the Emirates Stadium, where the Gunners are pushing for him to reduce his salary, according to CBS Sports sources.

Martin Zubimendi is set to join from Real Sociedad as Arsenal's first-choice defensive midfielder next season in a deal that merely requires the last formalities. However if Partey were to follow Jorginho out of the exit door then a further addition would be required. CBS Sports understands that Arsenal scouted Norgaard extensively last season at a time when it appeared that Brentford would have to activate an option to add 12 months to the Dane's expiring contract.

Norgaard subsequently signed a two-year extension, but would be intrigued by the chance to compete for the Champions League and Premier League in North London. For Arsenal any deal for Norgaard would represent a reliable backup to Zubimendi, for whom Arsenal are paying in excess of his $61.4 million release clause in order to spread the cost, with extensive experience in the Premier League, all without breaking the bank at a time when they are looking to recruit a center forward and wide attacker.

Arsenal are not the only north London side who admire the Brentford midfielder. Tottenham are understood to be keen to strengthen their midfield this summer and have appointed Norgaard's former boss Thomas Frank. Spurs could see Yves Bissouma depart this summer and Norgaard would constitute an experienced addition while Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray familiarize themselves with Champions League football.