Arsenal vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Gunners are hoping to avoid a shock defeat on the road

Arsenal heads to Wales on Tuesday to face Swansea City in a Premier League showdown on the same day a world class striker could be joining the team.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Gunners do just fine without Alexis Sanchez, scoring a comfortable win on the road. Arsenal 3, Swansea 0.

