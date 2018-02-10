Arsenal vs. Tottenham Premier League live stream info, updates, TV: How to watch North London derby on TV, stream online

Tottenham welcomes rival Arsenal to Wembley Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League's next chapter of the North London derby, with each team field super strong lineups.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts up top for the Gunners, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Harry Kane lead the Spurs attack.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC (BT Sport 1 in UK)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Starting XI

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Elneny, Xhaka, Wilshere; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang

Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele, Eriksen; Dele, Son, Kane.

Where they stand

Tottenham is fifth in the league with 49 points, while Arsenal is sixth with 45 points.

Prediction

Spurs start off hot, but Arsenal comes from behind as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bags a late winner. Arsenal 3, Tottenham 2.