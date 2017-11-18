Tottenham vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel, live updates, start time: How to watch Gunners-Spurs on TV, stream online

The always exciting North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham writes its latest chapter on Saturday morning when the two rivals get together in Premier League play at the Emirates Stadium. Spurs enter the match in third place in the league while the Gunners are sixth and four points back of the top four.

Harry Kane starts up top for Tottenham, while Arsenal goes with the dangerous trio of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette in attack. Here's how you can watch the match, our prediction and our live blog:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (Sky Go UK, Sky Sports Premier League in UK)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Live blog

Arsenal XI

Here it is - our starting lineup for the first north London derby of the season 🔴#AFCvTHFC pic.twitter.com/rEnGhDvMVj — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 18, 2017

Tottenham XI

Prediction

Tottenham is the better team, no doubt. But this is at the Emirates, and the Gunners will be ready. Alexandre Lacazette continues his fine week after scoring two goals for France against Germany and grabs the winner. Arsenal 2, Tottenham 1.