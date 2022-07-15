Fulham are at an impasse with Arsenal over their pursuit of goalkeeper Bernd Leno, sources have told CBS Sports, amid mounting frustration from the German international.

Leno has agreed personal terms to make the move from north London to west and will put pen to paper on a contract until 2025 once the two clubs reach an agreement. That has proven to be a challenge so far with Arsenal having turned down an offer from Fulham that is believed to be worth at least £10 million. The Gunners' counter proposal is understood to be in the region of £15 million.

There remains a will from all sides to facilitate Leno's move to Craven Cottage and the deal is still expected to go through. However, sources close to the player have suggested a degree of frustration over how talks between the two clubs have stalled. Fulham are keen to complete Leno's transfer as soon as possible, allowing Marco Silva to integrate him into his side ahead of the start of their Premier League campaign against Liverpool on Aug. 6.

Leno, who traveled to the United States for Arsenal's preseason tour, has less than 12 months left on his contract and lost his starting spot in Mikel Arteta's side to Aaron Ramsdale last season. Arsenal have already secured an alternative backup, Matt Turner, who started ahead of the German in their first preseason match.

Moving to a regular starting role at Craven Cottage could help Leno to secure a spot in Hansi Flick's Germany squad for the World Cup. Though he has won just nine caps behind the likes of Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Leno was a regular presence with Die Mannschaft when he was Arsenal's first choice between the sticks. However, he has not been involved in any of his country's squads since the turn of the calendar year.

Fulham have made two senior signings as they bid to avoid relegation from the top flight after failed campaigns in 2018-19 and 2020-21, securing midfielders Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira from Sporting and Manchester United, respectively.