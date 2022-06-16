Arsenal are set to sign creative midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto, sources tell CBS Sports. The Gunners will pay an initial $36.8 million (€35m) for the 22-year-old talent, who had the fourth most assists in the Portuguese league last season. Subject to clauses in the deal -- related to his appearances and whether his new side qualify for the Champions League -- that fee could rise to $42m for Vieira, who had also been linked to Tottenham and Manchester United. Arsenal moved swiftly to secure his services, and the youngster is expected to undergo a medical in north London on Friday.

In 39 appearances for Porto this season (just 19 of which were starts), Vieira provided 16 assists and scored seven goals, averaging 1.15 goals and assists per 90 minutes in the Primeira Liga. He has 21 caps for Portugal's Under-21s and has scored 13 times, winning player of the tournament at the 2021 U-21 Euros.

According to Wyscout data, Vieira ranked top in the Portuguese league last season for progressive passes per 90 minutes and total assists (13). His average of two chances created per 90 was the fourth highest tally in the division. Five of Vieira's assists came to Mehdi Taremi. Notably he also ranks highly on pressing metrics, a key priority for Mikel Arteta in his forward line. Vieira averaged the sixth most counter-pressing recoveries and fourth most recoveries in the final third last season.

Generally deployed on the right flank or as an attacking midfielder by Porto boss Sergio Conceicao, Vieira has also spent time playing in more advanced positions and has even been used as a wing back on both flanks. That versatility holds significant appeal to Arsenal manager Arteta, who wants to add depth across his squad in addition to strengthening the starting XI in central midfield and at striker. Only 13 players registered over 1200 Premier League minutes for the club last season, and with a season in the Europa League ahead of them, further bench options are required at the Emirates Stadium.

Vieira will become the second signing made by Arsenal this summer after Brazilian forward Marquinhos, who arrived from Sao Paulo earlier this month. Matt Turner and Auston Trusty will also arrive in the coming days after deals were agreed for them in January.