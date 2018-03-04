Arsenal vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Gunners are reeling after getting destroyed twice by Manchester City
Sixth-place Arsenal takes on 12th-place Brighton on Sunday in Premier League play, as the Gunners aim to close the gap on fourth place and get back into contention for Champions League qualification.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Gunners don't slip up here, getting three massive points as they look to get back into the top four conversation. Arsenal 2, Brighton 0.
