Arsenal vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Gunners are reeling after getting destroyed twice by Manchester City

Sixth-place Arsenal takes on 12th-place Brighton on Sunday in Premier League play, as the Gunners aim to close the gap on fourth place and get back into contention for Champions League qualification.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Gunners don't slip up here, getting three massive points as they look to get back into the top four conversation. Arsenal 2, Brighton 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES