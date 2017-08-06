Arsenal vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Community Shield on TV, stream online

Before the Premier League season begins, two title contenders will play in the annual Community Shield. Reigning league champs Chelsea face off against last year's FA Cup winner Arsenal on Sunday morning:

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Where: Wembley Stadium in London

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports GO

Follow: CBS Sports App

Live blog

Odds

Arsenal to win - 11/5

Draw - 5/2

Chelsea to win - 5/4

Prediction

Arsenal gets the best of the Blues again, with Alexandre Lacazette scoring the winning goal. Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1.