Arsenal vs. Chelsea League Cup semifinals live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

The second finalist in the League Cup will be decided on Wednesday when rivals Arsenal and Chelsea meet for their semifinal second leg at Stamford Bridge. The first leg ended 0-0, and the winner will play Manchester City next month in the final.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: WatchESPN

Prediction

The Gunners, despite losing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, get through to the final thanks to a goal from Danny Welbeck. Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1.