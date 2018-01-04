Arsenal vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
It's a London derby as the lone Premier League match on Wednesday
It's a London derby on Wednesday in the Premier League, when Chelsea goes to rival Arsenal with quite a bit on the line.
Here's how you can watch the match, what to know and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
Arsenal (5th, 38 points): The Gunners are six points back of fourth place, which means if they don't find some consistency soon, they could see themselves 10 points or so out of a Champions League spot. A draw would be OK here, but they are hoping for more.
Chelsea (3rd, 45 points): The Blues are sitting pretty when it comes to Champions League qualification, currently seven points clear of fifth place. But in a rivalry like this, Antonioe Conte wants nothing more than a convincing victory on the road.
Prediction
Arsenal's fantastic attacking trio gets going late in the first half, the Chelsea does enough in the end to earn a valuable draw. Arsenal 1, Chelsea 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Five potential January transfers
Here are some potential moves to keep an eye on during the mid-season window
-
Manchester City vs. Watford preview
City will be without two of its stars due to injury
-
Tottenham vs. Swansea preview
The Spurs are expected to win easily
-
WATCH: Lingard's amazing curler
This guy has been on fire
-
Man. City star carted off
Kevin de Bruyne had to be carted off the field after a terrible tackle
-
Liverpool vs. Burnley preview
The Reds are coming off a come-from-behind victory
Add a Comment