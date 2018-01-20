Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace Premier League live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Arsenal welcomes Crystal Palace to the Emirates on Saturday for a Premier League contest, as the Gunners work to get back into the Champions League spots, while Palace looks to distance itself from the drop zone, currently sitting five points clear.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Gunners know these are three points they cannot drop. Crystal Palace has improved from its slow start to the season but its defense should have trouble here, whether or not Alexis Sanchez is even at Arsenal.