Arsenal vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel, preview: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Gunners are coming off a draw at West Ham
Arsenal welcomes relegation-threatened Newcastle to the Emirates on Saturday in Premier League action, with the Gunners aiming to find their scoring touch after failing to put one past West Ham midweek in a 0-0 draw.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: CNBC (Not on TV in UK)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Arsenal: In seventh place with 30 points, there's a chance the Gunners could move into the top four with a win. Anything short of a win, and they risk falling behind in there race for the top four.
Newcastle: In 16th, win and they get some breathing room from the bottom three. Lose, and they could be back in the drop zone.
Prediction
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette gets the start, and the Gunners cruise. Arsenal 3, Newcastle 0.
