Arsenal vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Gunners go to London Stadium again a Hammers squad with momentum

Arsenal goes to West Ham on Wednesday in Premier League play, looking to damage West Ham's chances of survival and potentially jump into the top four.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN and Universo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line

Arsenal is in fifth place and just a point behind Liverpool for fourth. A win could get them into the top four. West Ham, meanwhile, is 18th and hoping to stay up. At 13 points, they are level with 17th place West Brom and should escape the bottom three if they can follow up the Chelsea win with a victory over Arsenal. 

Prediction

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores twice, West Ham's attack continues to struggle and the Gunners win. Arsenal 3, West Ham 0.

