Arsenal miss out on Vinicius Junior: What next for Gunners after top target extends Real Madrid contract?

It did not come as a shock to Arsenal when Vinicius Junior extended his Real Madrid contract on Thursday night, ending the Premier League champions' interest in one of the game's outstanding forwards. The superstars that Real Madrid want to keep tend to stay at Real Madrid, particularly when the club is prepared to up its offer to ward off interest from elsewhere.

The likeliest outcome was always that Arsenal's interest would sharpen minds at the Santiago Bernabeu and an agreement would be struck. The Gunners believed they had a serious chance of getting their man and were prepared to make exemptions to their salary structure, pushing the boat out financially to get a player that they thought would be transformative. Signing Vinicius always had the look of a long shot, but it was one Arsenal were determined to take.

After all, he was perhaps the only indisputable example of the one player type they needed even as they conquered the Premier League, a forward who could turn the tide of a game with an individual action. Mikel Arteta believes that the next step forward, not just for his team specifically, but for top teams in general, is finding "moments players" who might burst a game open with one action. Hence Arsenal's interest, never formalized, in Morgan Rogers, a player who is easier on the eye than on analytics.

Vinicius Junior was the man for the moment Arsenal find themselves in. It is not just that he has delivered on the grandest stages for Real Madrid, but he fits Arteta's needs to a T. It is perhaps best to view what this club will do next through the prism of talent acquisition rather than specifically fixing a position within a formation. However, there is no question that if you were looking to upgrade the attack, the best starting point would be the left wing berth. Gabriel Martinelli has faltered in recent years, Christos Tzolis profiles as a depth piece, Eberechi Eze is versatile enough to be used elsewhere. Saka's right wing is, of course, the area of least need, but ongoing interest in Julian Alvarez at least hints at a willingness to readdress a center forward position not resolved by last summer's signing of Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swede, like so many other Arsenal forwards, did not have a bad season in 2025-26. He just did not have the sort you would expect from the starting striker of the Premier League winners. In as much as the champions of England, who came within some better penalties of winning the Champions League, need anything, it is a producer of direct output at great volume in the final third.

Over the last three seasons of league and Champions League football, Bukayo Saka is their leading provider of goals and assists with 74, good for 15th in Europe's top five leagues, the only Arsenal player in the top 40. On a per-90 basis, Saka drops to 41st. In pure output terms, Arsenal's best attacker is a little bit behind Tottenham's, Atalanta's and Eintracht Frankfurt's.

Superstar hunting

At 0.80, Vinicius' goals plus assists per 90 ranks 22nd by that particular metric, a number that sounds unremarkable until you consider that most of those ahead of him are pure center forwards. The only wide players who average more are Serge Gnabry, Ferran Torres, Mohamed Salah, Raphinha and Michael Olise. Maybe you could make a case for Omar Marmoush too. That gets to the heart of the issue.

There is no obvious player with an extended track record of success in Europe's top five leagues who has not already been hoovered up or used up by one of the elite. The best of the best include a few who got away -- Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry and Raphinha among them -- and an awful lot of players who either can't be extricated or wouldn't be worth extricating from their current circumstances.

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The following then is a list of players 25 and under (i.e. those who might be more easily flippable if things go wrong) with more goals and assists per 90 than Vinicius across Europe's top five leagues over the last three seasons: Victor Boniface and Georges Mikautadze. The former is so wracked by injuries that he barely meets the cut-off of 3000 minutes, the latter has spent most of his career in France.

Flip to underlying metrics and you see the same story. A great many of the players ahead of Vinicius have the particular advantage of playing for Bayern Munich, Olise, for instance, averages 0.89 non-penalty expected goals plus expected assists (npxG+xA) per 90 while second-placed Kylian Mbappe is at 0.83. Vinicius' 0.64 is just a shade behind Lamine Yamal's. That is only the case because last season was a tricky one for the Brazilian, who spent much of the first half of the campaign at odds with Xabi Alonso in a system that asked him to do a lot more progressing.

In other words, there is not another option on Vinicius' level to enhance Arsenal's scoring threat. And that is only when we look at the 26-year-old in terms of his end product. He would also have improved the Gunners' ability to get into dangerous positions as well as anyone else on the planet, ranking in the 99th percentile for progressive carries made by attacking midfielders and wingers, the 98th for take-ons.

That Vinicius is very, very good may not be news to you. That he is so good, offering high-grade center forward finishing output along with some of the best wing play in the world, helps to explain why Arsenal were prepared to put other business on the back burner in pursuit of this player. Unless you are Real Madrid or have the backing of a sovereign wealth fund, the chance to sign a player on this level comes along once in a generation. No wonder then that, assessing the market as it is now, there just is not another option for Arsenal that is so cannot-miss.

Barcola, Alvarez, Yildiz: who's next?

That makes for quite the scouting challenge in 2026. Unless Khvicha Kvaratskhelia comes unmoored at the Parc des Princes, Arsenal are going to have to take an informed risk at great expense. For any team that cannot acquire the finished article, the next step seems fairly obvious: acquire a younger, more moldable talent that can be the next Vinicius Junior.

There are a couple of candidates for that player, one of whom has joined Vini at Real Madrid. Yan Diomande appears to be the real deal, a two-footed raider down the flanks who can beat opposition with his dribbling, passing and shooting. It is eminently possible that he will eventually be one of the best forwards in the world. However, his 50th game at senior club level will be his debut at Real Madrid. The error bars have to be pretty substantial for a player who scored his first professional goal in May of last year and is now the most expensive footballer ever signed by Real Madrid.

You could have similar questions over Bradley Barcola, even if the volume of data to work with is far greater. The 23-year-old averaged 0.68 npxG+xA per 90 minutes for PSG last season, but first reserve forward on the French champions might just be quite an analytically cushy role. Certainly it is hard to project with certainty how Ligue 1 output might translate to the Premier League. His data looks great on first glance, but there might just be too many ways you can chip away at it.

As a starter in Ligue 1 his npxG+xA for last season was at 0.69, as a substitute 1.48. In the Champions League, his numbers were good, but Barcola averaged over a shot and a penalty box touch fewer per 90, saw his duel numbers worsen dramatically, and his npxG+xA dropped down to 0.47 per 90. At the right price, you might be inclined to have a go anyway. At 23, Barcola has plenty of room to make the sort of improvements as a passer that would propel him to the elite. Arsenal are certainly intrigued by what Barcola might offer, but Liverpool are said to be leading that race. At a fee that could rise to $190 million, obliterating a club record both teams recently committed for prime-age talent that had proven itself in the Premier League, would there be enough certainty to make the commitment?

Everywhere you look in the market, it seems that a team at Arsenal's level would have to make a compromise. Julian Alvarez is another of their targets, and while Atletico Madrid are insistent he is not for sale, that stance could soften if Diego Simeone's side are not forced to sell to a La Liga rival. Alvarez's profile is the sort Arteta loves at center forward -- technically adept, strong and able to link play out wide -- but what would his presence mean for the left? And does a record of 49 goals and 16 assists in 102 league, Champions League and Copa del Rey matches say more about the deficiencies of Diego Simeone's side or about Alvarez's issues as the sort of volume scorer Arsenal are lacking?

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Kenan Yildiz is another player Arsenal have tracked intently, and he ticks a lot of boxes in terms of progression, scoring and creating. The problem is Juventus view him as untouchable and have informed the Gunners of as much. As with almost every player in the world, there would be a fee that tests that stance. That takes you back to those error bars. Yildiz has 20 Champions League games to his name, six goals.

For well over a decade, clubs have prized youth on the market and understandably so. More years of service, a better chance of a return when you cash in: it's the smart play to get them while they're young. At least it is until someone starts charging you a premium for what your player might be. Barcola, Diomande, Yildiz: they might go on to be on the level of Vinicius Junior, but the fees these players are fetching were about what it was expected to cost for the real deal. The wages would not have been much lower.

It may be that more experienced signings offer value to Arsenal in the same way that Bruno Guimaraes and Youri Tielemans look like shrewd acquisitions when priced up against Mateus Fernandes and Andrey Santos. Iliman Ndiaye is one such name and he has certainly delivered moments for Everton. Not a lot of them though. Ferran Torres is only 26, can play across the frontline and delivered a goal every 129 minutes for Barcelona last season. A useful option for a side competing for the biggest prizes in the game? Evidently. The sort who can raise a team's ceiling? Probably not. And, as I wrote earlier this week, Arsenal are intent on ever greater heights.

What happens if Arsenal do nothing?

Suppose Arsenal did nothing more to their attack than the business they have already done, swapping out Leandro Trossard for Christos Tzolis, whose 1030 Champions League minutes last season have him ranked quite highly in terms of forwards 25 and under. They would have the bodies in an attack that got significantly deeper last summer. If Saka were to get and stay fit they might have one of the superstar attackers they want. Given the age profile of the rest of their frontline, it seems unlikely they rustle up another. Maybe Kai Havertz gets back to the form he showed before injuries slowed him down. A Noni Madueke more in line with his final season at Chelsea is something to work with.

At a time when so many of their rivals are reevaluating themselves, Arsenal might be able to cope with a largely unchanged attack. Having Bruno Guimaraes behind them should help too. Come 2027, the market would doubtless provide something intriguing. Nico Williams has been trending down for the last two years but if that were to change then he is a player who has long intrigued Arteta. Yeremy Pino was showing intriguing signs of development at Crystal Palace, he could be one who develops into a player at Arsenal's level.

Those are a lot of maybes. Perhaps the only certainty facing Arsenal right now is that, having missed out on the real deal, there is not another Vinicius Junior out there waiting to revolutionize their team.