The Premier League is back in action this Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Arsenal

Current Records: Aston Villa 1-3; Arsenal 4-0

What to Know

Arsenal and Aston Villa are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal should still be riding high after a victory, while Villa will be looking to right the ship.

Arsenal slipped by Fulham 2-1 this past Saturday. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Arsenal was the better team in the second half.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Lions were not quite West Ham United's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Villa lost 1-0 to the Irons. That was Villa's second consecutive one-goal defeat against West Ham.

Arsenal got away with a 1-0 win when the two teams previously met in March. Will they repeat their success, or does Villa have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Arsenal -180; Draw +310; Villa +500

Series History

Arsenal and Aston Villa both have three wins in their last six games.