For Arsenal of old, this would feel like a classic trap game. Spirits are high as the team is buzzing around a perfect start to the season while Aston Villa have struggled to build on an early victory over Everton. But this Arsenal team has shown the ability to grind out wins so far this season. While wins over Fulham and Crystal Palace may not seem like much, those are the type of gritty games that Arsenal struggled with last term.

As pressure grows for Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa continues their spiral, Arsenal will like their chance to reel off five straight wins despite injury concerns heading into the match.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Aug. 31 | Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Aug. 31 | : 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Arsenal -180; Draw +320; Aston Villa +480 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Storylines

Arsenal: The match will likely come too soon for Oleksandr ZInchenko who has a knee injury which will see Kieran Tierney start at left back again. Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey will miss the match due to injury so Albert Sambi Lokonga or Ben White will have to step into the midfield.

Aston Villa: Tyrone Mings will face a late fitness test as the battle to replace Diego Carlos at center back continues. Philippe Coutinho should be fit to appear following a cramp in the match over the weekend but considering the form of the team, it may be best for him to begin on the bench.

Prediction

Villa's malaise will continue as Arsenal rolls despite being light in midfied. Pick: Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 1