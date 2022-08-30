Arsenal are looking to remain perfect in the 2022-23 English Premier League season when they host Aston Villa on Wednesday in London. Arsenal (4-0-0) are the only team in the Premier League that has won every game, and they are two points ahead of reigning league champ Manchester City in the table. Their last outing wasn't a walk in the park, but they pulled off a 2-1 home victory against Fulham on Saturday. That followed victories against Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Bournemouth. Aston Villa (1-3-0) beat Everton in their second game, but that was sandwiched between losses to Bournemouth and Crystal Palace by a combined 5-1 score. They mostly outplayed West Ham last Sunday but conceded the lone goal in the final 15 minutes of 1-0 loss.

Kickoff at Emirates Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Arsenal as the -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Arsenal vs. Aston Villa odds. The Villans are a +650 underdog, a regulation draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Aston Villa vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa spread: Arsenal -1.5 (+115)

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa over-under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa money line: Arsenal -225, Aston Villa +650, Draw +340

ARS: The Gunners have a 23-12 goal advantage in their past 10 matches (8-0-2)

AV: The Villans have been outscored 15-13 in their past 10 matches (3-5-2)

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners will be in quite the comfort zone at the Emirates, where they earned 41 of their 69 points last season and had a plus-18 goal differential. Only three teams lost more games than Villa's 11 on the road in 2021-22, and they have lost both so far this season. Arsenal finished fifth in the table despite a largely ineffective attack, and now Gabriel Jesus has changed that. The former Manchester City man has two goals and three assists and affects the Gunners in many ways. His energy has spurred Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka to an even higher level.

Arsenal are averaging 2.5 goals per game, compared to 1.58 last season, and Odegaard scored his third of the season Saturday. Arsenal have the second-most shots on target in the EPL (23) and are tied for the fewest allowed (nine). The back line has been nearly as impressive as the attack, conceding just three goals, and Aaron Ramsdale remains a strong presence in net. The Gunners have won eight of the past 11 meetings with Aston Villa and 6-1-1 in their past eight Wednesday matches.

Why you should back Aston Villa

Before losing both meetings last season, Aston Villa had won three straight matches with Arsenal. The Villans have struggled in league play, but they did get a 4-1 victory against Bolton in an EFL Cup match last Wednesday, and they clearly have dangerous attackers. Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey are all talented playmakers, and Bailey was one of the goal-scorers Wednesday. The Jamaican has one assist in league play, while Watkins has one goal while setting up two. Watkins has scored 25 goals over the past two seasons for Villa, and Ramsey scored six in 2021-22.

Philippe Coutinho should support Watkins and Bailey, and he had five goals and three assists last year. Danny Ings, who started the past two games but could rest on the quick turnaround, had seven goals while setting up six last season, The attack also gets a jolt from the back line, with Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne often joining the fray. Cash scored four goals and set up three last year, and John McGinn, who had four goals and three assists, is an important piece in the middle. The captain is third in the EPL in progressive passes (32), while Digne is third in crosses (23).

