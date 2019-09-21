Arsenal vs. Aston Villa: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Arsenal goes for its third win of the Premier League season when it takes on Aston Villa on Sunday as part of Matchday 6. The Gunners began the weekend in eighth place with a 2-2-1 record, while Aston Villa is in 17th with a 1-1-3 record and flirting with relegation quite early on.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

Date : Sunday, Sept. 22



: Sunday, Sept. 22 Time : 11:30 a.m.



: 11:30 a.m. Location : Emirates Stadium



: Emirates Stadium TV channel : None



: None Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold Odds: Arsenal -230 | Aston Villa +600 | Draw +360

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners have gone three straight league games without a win but didn't beat Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday in the Europa League with Pierre-Emerich Aubameyang finding the net. They are expected to win this, so if they don't, prepare for more pressure on Unai Emery.

Aston Villa: Zero goals in the last two games, so where are the goals going to come from? Seven shots on target over the last two games are hardly enough, but part of it is trying to do too much on the ball. Even with a bit of space, this team needs to take more chances to get the ball on frame instead of looking for golden chance after golden chance.

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa prediction

The Gunners have this one over by halftime and cruise to a victory behind Alexandre Lacazette's two goals.

Pick: Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 0