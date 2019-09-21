Arsenal vs. Aston Villa: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Gunners take on the newcomers on Sunday
Arsenal goes for its third win of the Premier League season when it takes on Aston Villa on Sunday as part of Matchday 6. The Gunners began the weekend in eighth place with a 2-2-1 record, while Aston Villa is in 17th with a 1-1-3 record and flirting with relegation quite early on.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Location: Emirates Stadium
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Odds: Arsenal -230 | Aston Villa +600 | Draw +360
Storylines
Arsenal: The Gunners have gone three straight league games without a win but didn't beat Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday in the Europa League with Pierre-Emerich Aubameyang finding the net. They are expected to win this, so if they don't, prepare for more pressure on Unai Emery.
Aston Villa: Zero goals in the last two games, so where are the goals going to come from? Seven shots on target over the last two games are hardly enough, but part of it is trying to do too much on the ball. Even with a bit of space, this team needs to take more chances to get the ball on frame instead of looking for golden chance after golden chance.
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa prediction
The Gunners have this one over by halftime and cruise to a victory behind Alexandre Lacazette's two goals.
Pick: Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 0
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. City becomes fastest to five goals
Watford's weekend started off poorly thanks to a red-hot City
-
Spurs lose after controversial VAR call
Spurs aren't loving VAR this weekend after what happened against Leicester City
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Barca vs. Granada preview
Barca goes on the road for Matchday 5 in La Liga
-
Juve vs. Verona preview
Juve is looking to catch up with Inter Milan atop the table
-
Inter vs. AC Milan preview
The two giants from Northern Italy face off on Saturday