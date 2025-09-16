The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League league stage begins this week, and Athletic Club will host Arsenal on Tuesday. Arsenal finished second in the English Premier League last season and made the Champions League semifinals before being eliminated by PSG. Meanwhile, Athletic Club finished fourth in La Liga and also made the Europa League semifinals before being knocked out by Manchester United.

Kickoff from San Mames in Bilbao, Spain, is set for 12:45 p.m. ET on Paramount+. The latest Athletic Club vs. Arsenal odds list Athletic Club as +320 underdogs, while a draw is priced at +250, and the Gunners are -115 favorites. Before making any Arsenal vs. Athletic Club picks, make sure you check out the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. Be sure to watch this game on Paramount+, where new users get an annual plan starting at $30 for your first year. Sign up here.

Click here to bet Arsenal vs. Athletic Club at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Where to watch Arsenal vs. Athletic Club on Tuesday

When: Tuesday, Sept. 16

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Athletic Club vs. Arsenal betting preview

Odds: Athletic Club +320, Draw +250, Arsenal -115 | Total goals O/U 2.5

Arsenal has come close to ending a 20-plus-year drought in the EPL with second-place league finishes in each of the last three seasons, and they also made the Champions League semifinals for the second time in club history last season. Now they're sitting second in the EPL table again behind nemesis Liverpool, and are coming off a dominant 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club have qualified for the UCL for just the third time in their history this season and are fourth in La Liga coming off a 1-0 loss to Alaves at home last weekend. Inaki Williams and Nico Williams have been critical in the club's rise towards the top of the Spanish first division, but it looks like Nico might be out on Tuesday after suffering an injury over the weekend.

Click here to bet Arsenal vs. Athletic Club at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Arsenal vs. Athletic Club prediction, expert picks

Pick: Arsenal (-110) on the 90-minute money line

"Williams is unlikely to recover in time to face Arsenal, which is a major blow," Green said. "Athletic Club have home advantage, but they could struggle to deal with the pace and quality of Arsenal's forwards, so the odds on an away win look appealing."

Pick: Viktor Gyokeres to score a goal (+150)

"Arsenal beat Athletic Club 3-0 when these teams met in a preseason friendly last month. Viktor Gyökeres opened the scoring with a bullet header, and goals from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz wrapped up an emphatic victory," Green said. "Gyökeres is also growing in confidence since joining from Sporting Lisbon, and he now has three goals in four games for the Gunners." Use the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS to bet this prop now and get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses as a new user, and don't forget to watch Arsenal vs. Athletic Club live on Paramount+.

Want more UEFA Champions League picks?

You've seen our expert's best bets for Arsenal vs. Athletic Club. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every UCL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.