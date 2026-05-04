A few days after the first leg in Madrid between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal, where the sides led by Diego Simeone and Mikel Arteta played out a 1–1 draw at the Metropolitano with goals from Julian Alvarez and Viktor Gyokeres, the two teams are set to meet again for the decisive semifinal second leg at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal are now under pressure both domestically and in Europe, as they are chasing their first trophy of the season under the Spanish coach, while Simeone's team are experiencing a completely different season. With no real targets in Spain for the final games of the season, they can now shift their focus to the Champions League semifinals, with the chance of what would be their third final in 12 years, after losing twice against Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016. With Antoine Griezmann set to join MLS side Orlando City this summer, the upcoming clash represents his final opportunity to deliver the long-awaited European trophy to his beloved club. Here's what you need to know ahead of the match:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, May 5 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 5 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Arsenal -159; Draw +293; Atletico Madrid +441

Possible lineups

Arsenal XI: David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli; Viktor Gyoekeres.

Atletico Madrid XI: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Prediction

Even if Arsenal are the favorites to win the second leg in London, Atletico Madrid have strong chances to make it to the final in Budapest. Pick: Arsenal 2, Atletico Madrid 1.

How to watch UCL

All of the action on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.