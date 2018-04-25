Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Europa League semifinals on TV, stream online
It's a big-time battle in the semifinals, with Atletico the favorite
The Europa League semifinals start on Thursday, and the big matchup is Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid will see its first leg played at the Emirates in London.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3:05 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
An advantage in the first leg, where Arsenal's goal is to not concede and Atletico's goal is to at least find the net once.
Prediction
Atletico Madrid gets a fantastic draw with goals on the road, putting the team on the brink of advancing to the final.
Atletico 1, Arsenal 1.
