Two of Europe's most combative sides face off at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night as Arsenal welcome Atletico Madrid to North London for one of the marquee fixtures of this week's Champions League slate. The Gunners are among a sextet of teams to have won each of their first two matches and are on a record six game winning run against Spanish opposition in the competition, one which has seen Sevilla, Girona, Real Madrid and Athletic Club fall in the path of Mikel Arteta's side.

Then again this proved to be a happy hunting ground on Atleti's only previous visit, Antoine Griezmann's late equaliser setting Diego Simeone and company up to advance to the 2019 Europa League final in Arsene Wenger's last European tie. A more recent visit to these shores was not as successful, however, a Marcos Llorente brace taking from 2-0 down to level away to Liverpool only for Virgil van Dijk to head home a winner at the death.

Champions League four burning questions: Should Liverpool drop Alexander Isak? Arsenal set pieces unstoppable? James Benge

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 21 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Oct. 21 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Arsenal -167; Draw +280; Atletico Madrid +450

Possible lineups

Arsenal XI: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka. Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli

Atletico Madrid XI: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Jose Maria Gimenez, David Hancko; Giuliano Simeone, Conor Gallagher, Koke, Panlo Barris; Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann

Prediction

Atletico's past performances in the Champions League suggest they are no longer the sort of team who can grit and grind with Arsenal, who will back themselves to hold onto any lead in what could be a tempestuous match. Pick: Arsenal 1, Atletico Madrid 0

UEFA Champions League predictions: All eyes on Barcelona's Marcus Rashford and Arsenal-Atletico Madrid game Pardeep Cattry

How to watch

All of the action on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.

Matchday 3 TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern