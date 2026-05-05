Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid score: Gunners win 1-0 to advance to Champions League final

A healthy Bukayo Saka scored at the end of the first half to make the difference and Arsenal's defense protected the lead to advance

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A goal from Bukayo Saka was enough for Arsenal to get past Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday, ensuring the Gunners would reach the final for the first time in two decades in the process.

Arsenal were the aggressors for much of the match and especially so during a dominant first half, maintaining pressure in and around Atleti's penalty area as the visitors did what they could from a defensive standpoint. The Gunners earned a reward for their consistent efforts with a goal just before the halftime break, the play beginning with Leandro Trossard taking advantage of a loose ball from Marc Pubill and taking a shot at goal, which forces an important save out of Jan Oblak. The ball, though, lands at the feet of Bukayo Saka and he does not waste his chance to give the hosts the go-ahead goal.

Atleti played with more urgency in attack after the halftime break out of sheer necessity, Giuliano Simeone getting as close as any of his teammates minutes into the second half with a wide-open goal in front of him. He took an extra touch instead of the shot, though, giving Gabriel the opening to intervene and clear the ball out of danger.

It was not the only golden opportunity that came and went in the second half as Viktor Gyokeres could have put the game out of reach midway through the second half, though his big miss was not as costly as Simeone's. Atleti closed out the game in a frantic manner, finding themselves in the attacking third frequently enough but only doing so much to test Arsenal's defense along the way.

Arsenal now await the winner of the semifinal tie between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who close out their series on Wednesday in Germany, for the May 30 final at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

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GOAL! Arsenal 1, Atleti 0

Aggregate score: Arsenal 2, Atletico Madrid 1

45' If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Arsenal have kept Atletico Madrid under pressure in and around their box for much of the first half and though the visitors have kept them from connecting for the most part, a moment of brilliance and luck was always going to be the kind of thing that could undo that effort. Case in point? Marc Pubill makes a clearance but Leandro Trossard is quick to pounce, taking a shot that tests Jan Oblak but the 'keeper makes an important save. It only matters so much, though -- the ball lands at the feet of Bukayo Saka, who is in the right place at the right time and puts the Gunners up just before the break.

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FT: Arsenal 1, Atleti 0

Aggregate score: Arsenal 2, Atletico Madrid 1

That's a wrap in north London, where Arsenal's decades-long wait to return to the Champions League final is over and Atletico Madrid's will have to wait at least another year. The scoreline paints the picture pretty fairly -- Arsenal were simply better than Atleti, Bukayo Saka's goal enough to seal the deal. The visitors had their moments but outside of Giuliano Simeone's big miss early in the second half, Atleti were second-best.

As big a moment as it is for the Gunners, the game also marks Antoine Griezmann's final Champions League appearance and puts him closer to the end of his storied tenure with Atletico Madrid before his summertime move to MLS' Orlando City.

 
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Alexander Sorloth has a go

86' Atletico Madrid have a real opportunity in front of them as David Hancko sets up a play that ends with Alexander Sorloth taking a shot from close range. It is a meaningful attempt but even then, David Raya has it covered. Try as they may, things do not seem to be going Atleti's way, who have looked second-best today whether they like it or not.

 
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Atletico Madrid's search for an equalizer

81' Atletico Madrid have not quit yet, Johnny Cardoso setting up a back-and-forth after crossing the ball into the box from the left flank. A lot of different players from both teams get a touch along the way but in the end, it's Marcos Llorente who takes a shot but it does not trouble David Raya much. Diego Simeone, meanwhile, is still as exuberant as ever on the touchline though he does look just as frantic as any Atleti fan might be at this moment in time. It really does feel like the last-gasp shouts of a person who no longer has control in the matter, all of his cards played.

One more change for Arsenal, meanwhile, as Gabriel Martinelli comes on for Leandro Trossard.

 
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Action on the touchlines

79' It is not every day you see coaches on the touchline who happen to be the mirror images of their team but when a spot in the Champions League final is on the line, there's no reason to hold your cards close to your chest. Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone is bouncing up and down the touchline, hoping to inspire some energy for his team as they chase an equalizer that could send this to extra time. Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, has his arms outstretched in the hopes that his side take a clam approach to close this out.

 
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Arsenal back in control

73' It comes as little surprise that Atletico Madrid have attempted to play on the front foot but with just under 20 minutes to go, Arsenal seem to have taken control back of this one. They have no need to be as intense as they were in the first half but have benefitted from Atleti's lax defensive approach after the break, recently earning a corner from which Noni Madueke attempts to score a goal. It does not challenge Atleti much -- and Madueke's penalty shout is not really much to discuss, either -- but it allows the hosts to take time away from the visitors, who are in desperate need of it.

Mike Arteta goes to the bench again, this time bringing on Martin Zubimendi for Myles Lewis-Skelley.

 
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Viktor Gyokeres misses a golden opportunity!

66' Atletico Madrid have been the aggressors in the second half but Arsenal have not exactly been short of opportunities, Leandro Trossard setting up Viktor Gyokeres perfectly as he carves out a convenient spot in front of goal. Somehow, though, the Sweden international cannot manage to put the shot on frame and what looked certain to be the insurance goal is instead sent out of play.

Meanwhile, Atleti go back to the bench -- Alex Baena and Thiago Almada come on for Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann to close this one out. Alvarez may be dealing with a fitness issue after coming off in the first leg with an ankle problem while Griezmann, 12 years after first suiting up for Atleti, may have to take in the remainder of his final Champions League match with the club from the bench.

 
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Atleti keep charging at goal

56' Atletico Madrid are back at it on the other end, Marc Pubill again steering his side towards Arsenal's goal and creating another meaningful opportunity. The ball eventually falls to Antoine Griezmann, who might have a shout for a penalty after a challenge from Riccardo Calafiori but a foul on Gabriel is called in the build-up.

Before play resumes, a batch of changes for both teams. Arsenal bring on Noni Madueke, Piero Hincapie and Martin Odegaard for Bukayo Saka, Calafiroi and Eberechi Eze and Atleti bring on Johnny Cardoso, Alexander Sorloth and Naheul Molina for Giuliano Simeone, Robin Le Normand and Ademola Lookman.

Cardoso, who started in the first leg, is now the fourth U.S. men's national team player to play in the Champions League semifinals, with DaMarcus Beasley, Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic doing so before him.

 
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Declan Rice leads a dangerous counterattack

55' Antoine Griezmann has done what he can in defense but he cannot keep ahold of the ball in his half, allowing Declan Rice to capitalize on the loose ball. He's off to the races and leading the counterattack, an opportunity in front of him with the game now opening up. He could take the shot himself but he sends the ball Viktor Gyokeres' way, who takes the shot but gets a save from Jan Oblak in response instead.

 
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Atleti nearly equalize!

52' Atletico Madrid get as close as they have gotten all day long to scoring, Giuliano Simeone with a wide-open goal in front of him. He takes one more touch than he probably needs to, though, offering an opening for Gabriel to come in with an impressive last-ditch effort to clear the ball out of danger. Atleti have a corner after the fact but they cannot do much with it. Simeone will want that one back, that's for sure.

 
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Arsenal close to a second

50' Arsenal have a freekick near Atletico Madrid's goal and the inswinger seems destined to fall to William Saliba, but he's unable to properly connect with the ball and do much with it. Gabriel also appeals for a penalty but the referee waves him off and so the opportunity comes and goes.

 
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Quick start for Atleti

46' Atletico Madrid need a goal and may spend the next 45 minutes playing like it. They charge forward through Marc Pubill, who eventually connects with Ademola Lookman. The forward then takes a shot -- Atleti's first since the 11th minute -- and forces some important defensive work from Ben White and Gabriel to clear the ball out of danger but a subsequent foul on Viktor Gyokeres means Atleti's momentum is disrupted for the time being.

 
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Back for the second half

No changes at the break for either side, 45 minutes left on the clock for the teams to book their spot in the Champions League final.

 
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HT: Arsenal 1, Atleti 0

That was a fascinating first 45 minutes at the Emirates, full of contrasts and imperfections even if Arsenal have a well-earned lead. You cannot fault the teams for lacking a clear game plan or for missing intensity, even if it only provides so much entertainment value -- there were no shots on target and a combined 0.31 expected goals before the sequence that resulted in Bukayo Saka's game-opening goal.

The Gunners deserve credit for keeping composure as the aggressors in this one and have a goal to show for it, which forces a batch of questions for Atleti, who are now 45 minutes away from the end of their deep Champions League run. It is not exactly unfamiliar terrain for the visitors, though -- Atleti were down a goal at halftime a week ago and Diego Simeone's halftime tinkers allowed his side to come out on the front foot to close out that game all while notching an equalizer in the process.

 
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Gabriel goes for goal

34' Not for the first time, Arsenal have the ball near Atletico Madrid's penalty area but have a sea of bodies to get through in order to do much with it -- a group that includes Antoine Griezmann, who has truly been putting in a shift from a defensive standpoint so far. They keep the pressure going, though, and a little bit of movement the ball lands to Gabriel who forces Jan Oblak to collect.

Arsenal go for a repeat of sorts of the previous sequence, this time Declan Rice doing well to win a corner that sees both sides wrestle in the box before Bukayo Saka takes it short. Marcos Llorente comes up with an important block to steer the ball out of danger, the set of events only the latest indicator that the intensity keeps rising in this game. That does not exactly mean we have plenty of quality shots to speak of, though -- no shots on target and a combined 0.31 expected goals tally means this game shades of the last one, a different kind of nervousness perhaps playing out so far in north London.

 
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Declan Rice outdoes Antoine Griezmann

25' Declan Rice finds some space on the left flank and decides to go for it, not a usual move for the midfielder but a well-taken one. Antoine Griezmann dashes back to defend the wing -- and not for the first time -- while asking for help, which he doesn't get. Griezmann then goes in for the tackle but mistimes it, paving the way for Rice to go off to the races and win a corner. Arsenal then get close to scoring a few times as Atletico Madrid continue to recycle the ball back to the hosts, most notably as Myles Lewis-Skelley has the ball in front of him feet from goal but cannot connect.

 
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Corner to Arsenal

18' Arsenal have a corner, which is usually bad news for any opponent but Atletico Madrid survive this time. Julian Alvarez doesn't help much, though -- he essentially leaves Bukayo Saka wide open to receive the ball, which he does, but the England international does not have the angle rirhgt and cannot cause too much trouble in the end.

 
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Atletico Madrid inch closer to goal

12' There are a lot of bodies packed inside Arsenal's box and after each side trials their finishing skills with a shot each that does little damage, Atletico Madrid threatens to actually do some. Marcos Llorente's freekick sets up some quick moves to outmaneuver the hosts, resulting in Giuliano Simeone has the ball close to goal and has the first meaningful attempt on goal but Declan Rice ensures the ball is out of danger to keep the score level for now. Feels like things are finally heating up.

 
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Riccardo Calafiori takes a chance

9' Over on the flip side, Arsenal are not to be outdone even if, again, it was not the most promising goalscoring chance. Riccardo Calafiori spots some space and makes a go for things from distance, not exactly a horrible idea even if it does not test Jan Oblak much.

 
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Atletico Madrid have a look at goal

8' It wasn't a golden opportunity or anything like that but Atletico Madrid have the first sniff at goal, Antoine Griezmann paving the way for Giuliano Simeone to drive the ball forward and forcing Arsenal's defense into action. The hosts end up doing just that as William Saliba reads the ball well to keep Atleti at bay, even if Julian Alvarez can get a touch on the ball to send it out for a goal kick.

 
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Intense but cagey start

5' The energy is high from both teams and the crowd at the Emirates is audible even for those watching on a screen but so far, these two teams have done a good job of keeping the other at bay and keeping play contained mostly to the middle of the park. This one has the feel of a chess match already, which seems by design even if the intensity levels offer a signal that both teams are itching to do a little bit of something else.

 
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Arsenal 0, Atleti 0

Aggregate score: Arsenal 1, Atletico Madrid 1

The action is officially underway at London's Emirates Stadium.

 
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Player to watch: Julian Alvarez

Arsenal's attack might be coming into shape with Bukayo Saka's return to the pitch and Viktor Gyokeres' uptick in form but in response, Atletico Madrid have one of this season's most consistent attackers in Julian Alvarez. The Argentina international has fit in seamlessly since his arrival from Manchester City two summers ago and is in career-best form this season, perfectly timed with a run to the Champions League semifinals and this summer's World Cup in North America.

He has 10 goals and four assists this season in the Champions League, ranking inside the top six in both categories and behind only Harry Kane in the former category for players still in the competition. As coach Diego Simeone noted in his press conference on Monday, he will be a central figure for Atleti as they hope to return to the Champions League final for the first time since 2016 -- and he himself targets a return after being an unused substitute in City's 2023 triumph. He may not have been a central figure at City but Simeone believes those experiences will come in handy against Arsenal.

  • Simeone: "What Julian brings to these important matches. He knows the English league very well, and he played very well in the first leg. Hopefully, he can respond in the way the match demands."
 
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Has something clicked for Viktor Gyokeres?

In the midst of 'it's so over,' has Viktor Gyokeres found there was, within him, an invincible 'We're so back'? It really did look like Arsenal's No. 14 had lost the patience of the Emirates Stadium after his deeply underwhelming appearance off the bench in the win over Newcastle just over a week ago. It was the misplayed pass into the 30 yards of space occupied by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli that seemed to do it. The contrast between Kai Havertz's ceiling-raising display at the Etihad and the man who replaced him could not have been greater.

Do two good games change that? And would they if I showed you a fairly decent upswing in expected goals per 90 on a rolling 10-game average?

There are other smatterings of hints, too. Since the turn of the year, the actual goals have swung up too. Fourteen of his 21 in his debut Arsenal season have come in 2026 and the last international break, where a hat trick helped guide Sweden to the World Cup, seems to have done Gyokeres well too.

Read more on Gyokere' uptick in form and this week's edition of the Champions League's burning questions here.

James Benge
May 5, 2026, 6:30 PM
May. 05, 2026, 2:30 pm EDT
 
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Julian Alvarez leads Atletico Madrid's line

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone makes one change from the team that started last week's first leg (and 11 from the team that played in their weekend win over Valencia), bringing on Robin Le Normand for U.S. World Cup hopeful Johnny Cardoso. It mimics last week's game -- Le Normand came on as part of a formation change from Simeone at halftime, which led to a more aggressive approach from Atleti in the second half.

Atletico Madrid starting XI: Jan Oblak, Marc Pubill, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri, Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Ademola Lookman, Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez

Substitutes: Juan Musso, Jose Maria Gimenez, Rodri Mendoza, Johnny Cardoso, Alexander Sorloth, Alex Baena, Thiago Almada, Clement Lenglet, Nahuel Molina, Obed Vargas, Javier Bonar, Julio Diaz

 
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Bukayo Saka starts for Arsenal

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta goes unchanged from Saturday's 3-0 win at Fulham and hands Bukayo Saka his first start in the Champions League since their round of 16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen. Here's a look at the Gunners' team for an all-important match at home.

Arsenal starting XI: David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelley, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyokeres

Substitutes: Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Tommy Setford, Martin Zubimendi, Max Dowman

 
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A potential fairytale ending for Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid may be a surprise semifinalist in the Champions League but they have proved they are no slouch en route to the final four, coach Diego Simeone saying on Monday that they are "much better" now than they were in the 4-0 defeat to Arsenal on Matchday 3. If the Gunners are amped, though, Atleti are equally so -- the Champions League final offers a perfect chance to say farewell to club legend Antoine Griezmann, who played in the 2016 final with the Spanish club and is set to join MLS' Orlando City in the summer.

The Champions League is a rare trophy that eludes the World Cup winner, only increasing his interest in winning it -- and hitting the pitch on Tuesday to further Atleti's cause.

  • Griezmann: "Every time you start the Champions League [season], you see yourself lifting the trophy. Every team, every player, every kid in his bedroom [dreams of it]. We do too. We're two games away. We have to be right tactically, both defensively and offensively. We have to maintain the same level we showed in the second half of the first leg."
 
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Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard in contention for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka's return is no the only good news for Arsenal coming into Tuesday's match — coach Mikel Arteta revealed on Monday that Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard will also be available, giving the Gunners the chance to trot out as close to a full-strength team as they have been able to play in months. Arteta noted as much in a Monday press conference, the magnitude of the opportunity in front of them — and the somewhat underwhelming performance last week in Madrid — hard to ignore.

  • Arteta: "It's great, because we need options. We need the capacity to play different games tomorrow — whether it's from the start or after — so it's really, really good news for us to have them both back ... When you are in front of such an opportunity, it means that you are ready to deliver. And the team is going to go from the first minute to go and get that. We always talked about in this moment that we need players with a great emotional state, because I think that determines the rest, and we are feeling very good for tomorrow. I feel the energy in and amongst the team, our supporters. So this is the moment that we want to live together. We have a lot of work as a club, as a team, after 20 years to be in this position again. We are so hungry to get the game that we want tomorrow and go through to that final."
 
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Hello and welcome!

The Champions League semifinals resume today in north London, where a competitive battle for the first of two berths in this month's final is likely to take place. Arsenal and Atletico Madrid each converted a penalty in the first leg to set up a high-stakes second leg, one where someone's decades-long wait to play in the final will come to an end -- and one that might spotlight one of the sport's great attackers, even as two teams to often prioritize defense may do so yet again.

Stick around for pre-match coverage and live updates once the action begins at Emirates Stadium.
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