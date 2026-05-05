Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid score: Gunners win 1-0 to advance to Champions League final

A goal from Bukayo Saka was enough for Arsenal to get past Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday, ensuring the Gunners would reach the final for the first time in two decades in the process.

Arsenal were the aggressors for much of the match and especially so during a dominant first half, maintaining pressure in and around Atleti's penalty area as the visitors did what they could from a defensive standpoint. The Gunners earned a reward for their consistent efforts with a goal just before the halftime break, the play beginning with Leandro Trossard taking advantage of a loose ball from Marc Pubill and taking a shot at goal, which forces an important save out of Jan Oblak. The ball, though, lands at the feet of Bukayo Saka and he does not waste his chance to give the hosts the go-ahead goal.

Atleti played with more urgency in attack after the halftime break out of sheer necessity, Giuliano Simeone getting as close as any of his teammates minutes into the second half with a wide-open goal in front of him. He took an extra touch instead of the shot, though, giving Gabriel the opening to intervene and clear the ball out of danger.

It was not the only golden opportunity that came and went in the second half as Viktor Gyokeres could have put the game out of reach midway through the second half, though his big miss was not as costly as Simeone's. Atleti closed out the game in a frantic manner, finding themselves in the attacking third frequently enough but only doing so much to test Arsenal's defense along the way.

Arsenal now await the winner of the semifinal tie between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who close out their series on Wednesday in Germany, for the May 30 final at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.