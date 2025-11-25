The top two teams in the current Champions League group stage fight for supremacy on Wednesday, Nov. 26 when Arsenal host Bayern Munich. The Gunners are coming off a 4-1 win in the North London derby over Tottenham while Bayern logged a 6-2 victory over SC Freiburg. Arsenal are six points clear of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League and Bayern also have a six-point lead in the Bundesliga but this is the competition these clubs really want to win. They are both 4-0 in Champions League games this season and have the same goal differential but Bayern is ahead thanks to 14 goals scored compared to Arsenal's 11.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The match will be streamed on Paramount+.

Unstoppable force meets unmovable object

First and foremost, this is going to be a tough match to bet on, so please remember to bet responsibly. With that being said, I'm looking at goals in this fixture. Bayern Munich currently have the best attack in all of Europe. They've played 18 matches across all competitions and have had over 2.5 goals in all 18. They've played four matches in UCL this season while out-scoring their opponents 14-3.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are the standard for defense and in their four matches have outscored their opponents 11-0. They are yet to concede a goal in UCL play, but I believe that changes. Vincent Kompany doesn't know how to slow down or pivot. This team led by Harry Kane and Michael Olise will press for goals, and even while missing Luis Diaz, they'll be pressing. Meanwhile, Bayern's defense is susceptible to set pieces and Arsenal are the best set piece team on the planet.

Big names missing and Michael Olise

You can't talk about this fixture without talking about the absentees. There are big names missing all over the pitch. Arsenal is expected to be missing Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and their best defender Gabriel Magalhaes. Meanwhile, Bayern are still missing Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies and most noticeably, they'll be without Diaz, who was sent off with a red card against PSG on the last UCL matchday. With the dismissal of Diaz, a lot more pressure is going to fall on Harry Kane, Lennart Karl, and Michael Olise.

I do think there will be goals for Bayern, especially with Arsenal missing Gabriel, and Olise will be the one I'm looking at to exploit these weaknesses. He has 12 goal contributions in his nine Bundesliga matches, and has three goal contributions already in UCL this season. While Harry Kane is double teamed, look towards Olise to make an impact.