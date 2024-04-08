Two of Europe's best teams clash when Arsenal battles Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash on Tuesday. Arsenal advanced in UEFA Champions League play by earning a 1-1 draw on aggregate and defeating FC Porto 4-2 on penalty kicks on March 12. Bayern Munich advanced with a 3-1 aggregate win over Lazio in the Round of 16. Bayern Munich have dropped their last two matches, including a 3-2 defeat to 1. FC Heidenheim on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Emirates Stadium in London, England. Arsenal are listed as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich odds via SportsLine consensus, with Bayern Munich the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal picks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich money line: Arsenal -135, Draw +280, Bayern Munich +340

ARS: Arsenal leads the Premier League with 75 goals scored

BM: Bayern have scored 80 goals on the season and have a plus-44 goal differential

Why you should back Arsenal

Among Arsenal's scoring leaders is 22-year-old forward Bukayo Saka. In 29 starts this season, he has registered 14 goals and seven assists on 85 shots, including 29 on target. He is coming off a solid performance in a 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. In that match, he scored a goal on three shots, including one on target.

Midfielder Kai Havertz has been red hot of late. In Saturday's win over Brighton, he scored a goal and added an assist on two shots, including one on target. He also had an assist in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Luton Town. For the season, he has made 30 appearances, including 23 starts.

Why you should back Bayern Munich

Veteran forward Harry Kane fuels the Bayern Munich offense. The 30-year-old Englishman has 32 goals and seven assists in 28 starts. Over the past five matches, he has recorded seven goals and added two assists on 27 shots, including 11 on target. In an 8-1 win over Mainz on March 9, he had three goals and an assist on 10 shots, including six on target. He had a goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to 1. FC Heidenheim.

Another top goal scorer is Jamal Musiala. The 21-year-old has registered 10 goals and six assists in 23 appearances, including 20 starts. He has taken 56 shots on the season, with 21 being on target. In a 5-2 win over SV Darmstadt 98 on March 16, he scored a pair of goals and added an assist.

How to make Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal picks

