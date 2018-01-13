Arsenal vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Gunners are trying to keep close to the top four

Arsenal goes to Bournemouth on Sunday in the Premier League with the Gunners having just one thing on their mind -- not losing pace in the race for the top four.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

SportsLine Odds

What side do you need to be all over in Arsenal-Bournemouth? Visit SportsLine now to get the strong pick from the Soccerbot, a European model that's netted 1,800 percent profit over the past 2 1/2 years.

Prediction

Arsenal and Bournemouth have played some exciting matches that produce goals, with the last three producing 13 of them. Bournemouth hasn't beaten Arsenal in the league, and it doesn't happen here. Arsenal 2, Bournemouth 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories