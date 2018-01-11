Arsenal vs. Bournemouth odds: EPL picks, predictions from model that's up 1,800 percent

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will serve the final game of a three-match suspension on Saturday vs. the Cherries. Getty Images

Arsenal travels to face Bournemouth on Sunday, at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. Arsenal is a -135 money line favorite, meaning you'd need to wager $135 to win $100. The Over-Under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored, is three, unchanged from the open.

Arsenal is a one-goal favorite.



Before you place your bet on Arsenal vs. Bournemouth, you need to see what renowned European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



Professor Sumpter's model reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was created, the model is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



Now, he has set his sights on the EPL fixture between Arsenal and Bournemouth.



Sumpter is leaning towards the total going Under, but what about betting the money line and against the spread?



Sumpter knows this is a big game for both clubs. Arsenal, which is playing its third away game in eight days, will be looking for a much-needed victory to inch closer to the coveted top four positions in the Premier League table.



The Gunners will be without manager Arsene Wenger, who is serving the final game of a three-match suspension handed down by the FA for his behavior in the referee's confines after Arsenal's draw at West Brom.



Bournemouth, meanwhile, sits two spots above the relegation zone and has lost four of its past five meetings against Arsenal.



But just because the Gunners have had success against the Cherries doesn't mean they will win outright or even cover the spread, especially on the road.



Bournemouth has scored two or more goals in each of its past three games and are on a three-game unbeaten streak in the English Premier League.



Sumpter has identified where the value lies both on the money line and against the spread.



Sumpter has identified where the value lies both on the money line and against the spread.