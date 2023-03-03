Arsenal aim for their fourth consecutive victory when they host Bournemouth in a 2022-23 English Premier League matchup on Saturday. Arsenal (19-3-3) have followed a three-game winless streak with a trio of triumphs, including a 4-0 rout of Everton on Wednesday. The first-place Gunners, who are seeking their 14th Premier League title and first since 2003-04, own a five-point lead over two-time defending champions Manchester City. Meanwhile, Bournemouth (5-6-13) are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Citizens last weekend.

Kickoff at Emirates Stadium in London is set for 10 a.m. ET. The Gunners are the -500 favorites (risk $500 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Bournemouth odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Cherries are +1300 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +525 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Bournemouth vs. Arsenal picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 52-47-1 on his SportsLine soccer picks since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, generating almost $900 for $100 bettors.

Now, Green has broken down Arsenal vs. Bournemouth from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Bournemouth vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth money line: Gunners -500, Cherries +1300, Draw +525

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth spread: Gunners -1.5 (-160)

ARS: The Gunners are just 2-2-1 in their last five home games after winning their first seven of the season

BOU: The Cherries have scored only four goals in nine matches since the midseason break

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth picks: See picks here



Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have had little difficulty against newly promoted teams, winning each of their last eight such matches. They cruised to a 3-0 road victory in their first meeting of the season with Bournemouth back in August as midfielder Martin Odegaard recorded a brace less than 12 minutes into the match and defender William Saliba converted in the second half. The 24-year-old Odegaard ranks third on the team with nine goals after tallying in the triumph over Everton.

Arsenal have posted back-to-back clean sheets and outscored their opponents 9-2 during their current winning streak. Forward Gabriel Martinelli has scored in each of the three contests, recording a brace against Everton on Wednesday. The 21-year-old Brazilian is tied for fifth in the Premier League with 11 goals, while winger Bukayo Saka, who has converted in three of his last four matches to give him 10 goals, ranks second with nine assists.

Why you should back Bournemouth

The Cherries are looking to avoid being relegated back to the EFL Championship after just one season in the Premier League. Despite being 19th in the standings with 21 points, the club is only four points behind Nottingham Forest for 13th place. Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma scored Bournemouth's lone goal against Manchester City last weekend to become the sixth player on the Cherries with three or more goals.

The 28-year-old Lerma is tied for second on the club in goals with winger Jaidon Anthony, striker Dominic Solanke and midfielder Marcus Tavernier, who is questionable for Saturday's match due to injury. Solanke and Tavernier share the team lead with four assists apiece. Bournemouth is paced offensively by midfielder Philip Billing and striker Kieffer Moore, who both have netted four goals.

How to make Arsenal vs. Bournemouth picks

Green has broken down the English Premier League match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked two other best bets for the matchup. You can only see his English Premier League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Bournemouth vs. Arsenal on Saturday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Arsenal vs. Bournemouth have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $900 for $100 bettors since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, and find out.