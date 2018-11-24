Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch Premier League online
It's been over two months since Arsenal lost, and Bournemouth wants to end the streak
Arsenal travels to Bournemouth on Sunday in Premier League play with a chance to potentially jump into the top four. The Gunners have been red hot over the last couple of months, but Bournemouth hasn't been far behind. Arsenal sits in fifth place in the league and the Cherries are just a spot behind in sixth. It's a top-six battle from Vitality Stadium, with the teams going 1-1-1 against each other in their last three meetings.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Bournemouth
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 25
- Time: 8:30 a.m.
- Location: Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Arsenal +100 / Bournemouth +260 / Draw +280
European football expert David Sumpter's model has netted a mind-blowing 2,000 percent return over the past three seasons. Now, he's revealed his picks for this weekend's Premier League fixtures. Check them out only on SportsLine.
Storylines
Arsenal: The Gunners last lost on August 18, winning 11 in a row in the process. But three straight draws against Liverpool, Sporting Lisbon and Wolverhampton has this team hungry for the taste of victory, especially with games against Tottenham and Manchester United in the coming weeks.
Bournemouth: The Cherries have lost two in a row, and that follows a run where the team won five of six. The story lately has been a lack of scoring, but not because of a lack of chances. The club created 12 shots on goal over the last two games, scoring just twice. In the two games prior to the small losing streak, the team scored on five of eight shots on goal.
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth prediction
The undefeated streak continues, but so does the draw streak. The teams each score twice, and the game ends level.
Pick: Draw (+280)
