Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: Premier League Matchday 8 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Here's what to know about Sunday's game
Arsenal will look to get back into the Premier League's top four when it takes on Bournemouth on Sunday. It's Matchday 8 action in the Premier League with the Gunners in sixth place with a 3-3-1 record. Bournemouth is in 10th place with a 3-2-2 record and could also jump into the top four with a victory, assuming other results go its way.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Bournemouth
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- Location: Emirates stadium
- TV channel: CNBC
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Arsenal -230 | Bournemouth +575 | Draw +375
Storylines
Arsenal: The Gunners have gone seven matches unbeaten and have won three of their last four in all competitions. Before that 1-1 draw at Manchester United last Monday, Arsenal had scored 11 goals combined in its three previous games. Against a Bournemouth defense that stays organized, golden chances may be hard to find.
Bournemouth: Bournemouth looked sharp in September with wins over Everton and Southampton, both 3-1. But a loss to Burton in the EFL Cup was concerning, and then they had to come back to draw West Ham last Saturday. An important stretch is coming up where the team will play a lot of the clubs in the bottom half of the table, so just a point here would be a good result.
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth prediction
The Gunners start slow in defense, but the attack delivers all three points.
Pick: Arsenal 2, Bournemouth 1
