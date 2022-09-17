Arsenal could face a tough test on Sunday when they visit Brentford for an English Premier League London derby. The first-place Gunners (5-0-1) had their perfect start to the season ruined by a 3-1 road loss to Manchester United on Sept. 4. They beat FC Zurich 2-1 in the Europa League four days later with mostly reserve players. Still, this has been a much different Arsenal team than the one that finished fifth last season, with Gabriel Jesus bringing a spark to the attack. Brentford (2-3-1) also has been a bit of a revelation in the early going, scoring a lot of goals but also conceding quite a few. They beat Leeds 5-2 in their last league match on Sept. 3. The Bees knocked off Arsenal 2-0 in their opener last season, their first campaign in the top flight in 74 years. The Gunners won the second matchup, 2-1 at the Emirates in February. They have met one other time since 1947, a 3-1 Arsenal victory in a 2018 League Cup match.

Brentford vs. Arsenal spread: Arsenal -0.5

Brentford vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Brentford vs. Arsenal money line: Brentford +330, Arsenal -127, Draw +285

BRN: They have scored at least twice in four of their six league matches

ARS: They have scored multiple goals in six of their seven games overall

Why You Should Back Arsenal

The Gunners have had time to regroup after a disappointing loss at Old Trafford. They held the ball for 61% of the match and had a 16-10 edge in shots, but they put just three on target, compared to six for United. Bukayo Saka scored the lone goal, and he is a key piece of the attack along with Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard. Jesus has three goals and three assists in his first five league games since coming over from Manchester City. Odegaard and Martinelli also have scored three times, while Saka has scored one goal and set up two.

Arsenal were dealing with a COVID outbreak at the time of last year's loss to the Bees, and they dominated with 65% possession despite key absences. They had a 24-6 advantage in shots (8-2 on target) in the February rematch. Saka and Emile Smith Rowe scored the goals, though Smith Rowe is expected to be out Sunday. The Gunners posted consecutive clean sheets on the road before the loss to Man U. Arsenal's problem at times has been putting shots on target, and Brentford has allowed the second-most attempts on net in the league (35).

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees have had a lot of time off and hope they haven't lost momentum, but their top player should come in with tremendous confidence. Ivan Toney, who had a hat trick in the victory against Leeds the last time out, was called up to the England national team for the first time. He received word on Thursday, so he should still be soaring, and he has a realistic chance to make the World Cup squad. He has five of the team's 15 goals, second only to Manchester City's 20 and even with Liverpool in league play. Arsenal have conceded in four straight matches.

Christian Norgaard scored two of the Bees' goals against Arsenal last season, but he is out, so Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo are among the top scoring options. Both netted their second goals of the season against Leeds, and Josh Dasilva also has two. The Bees have put 38.2 percent of their shots on target (29 of 76), tied for second-best in the EPL, and have scored on almost half of them. Arsenal yield the third-highest percentage on net at 38.3, behind Brentford's 38.5, so we could be looking at a lot of work for the goalkeepers. Brentford's David Raya has a 74.3 save percentage.

